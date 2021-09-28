Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Transport

Buses supported by Aberdeenshire Council to be reintroduced

By Ross Hempseed
September 28, 2021, 10:36 am Updated: September 28, 2021, 2:33 pm
Many of the routes due to be reintroduced operate between the urban centres and the smaller communities across Aberdeenshire.

Several local bus services around Aberdeenshire will be reinstated next month.

Aberdeenshire Council withdrew its support for 15 services due to budget pressures, with routes for those in Echt, Westhill, Braemar, New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh and Fyvie among those impacted.

Services were originally withdrawn in May this year in an attempt to help the local authority save £245,000.

However, in June, full council agreed a revised 21/22 budget which resulted in an additional £120,000 for local bus services and another £120,000 for next.

This has enabled the authority to reinstate the vast majority of withdrawn journeys, with the services resuming from October 4.

The only route not being reintroduced is the 747 (Peterhead/Ellon-Dyce) due to low passenger numbers and other services being available.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the infrastructure services committee, said: “I am delighted we have been able to fund the resumption of our supported bus services from October.

“While I appreciate the impact the temporary halting had on users across our communities, the combination of serious budget pressures and changing travel patterns arising from Covid makes the provision of bus services extremely challenging. I do hope people will make use of these restored services.”

Vice-chairman John Cox echoed the call for people to use the services, or risk losing them for good in the future.

The council will be looking at their performance in a post-Covid world.

Mr Cox said: “It is important to stress that the performance of these resumed services and the remainder of the supported bus network will continue to be monitored during the Covid recovery period and will be amended as appropriate in response to the evolving market demand.”

Here is a full list of the services that will be reinstated on October 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]