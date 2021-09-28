Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Transport

Could hydrogen-powered train by on its way to Highlands?

By Iain Grant
September 28, 2021, 2:34 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 2:34 pm
Campaign group Friends of the Far North Line hope hydrogen-powered trains could be trialed in the Highlands. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

A hydrogen-fuelled train to be showcased at the upcoming Cop26 climate conference could soon be trialled in Caithness, if a bid by a rail pressure group succeeds.

Friends of the Far North Line (FoFNL) wants the train to help prepare the line for the green revolution which the rail industry is to undergo.

Hydrogen transport specialists Arcola have been fitting out the converted electric Class 314 unit to showcase the technology to conference delegates on the Bo’ness to Kinneil heritage line in the Central Belt.

FoFNL spokesman Mike Lunan said: “We are very much hoping that after the conference, the vehicle will be taken up and used to trial the technology between Thurso and Wick.”

If the bid is successful, hydrogen-powered trains could be used between Inverness, Thurso and Wick. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Mr Lunan said that the initial runs would not have passengers.

But after safety tests, he envisages follow-up trials where people are carried on scheduled shuttles between the two towns.

He said: “It’s not in anybody’s schedule yet but that is what we are pushing for.

“An operator would have to be identified and Scotrail would have to find space in the timetables.”

Could electric trains be trialed too?

The group’s bid follows interest in a trial using electric trains between Thurso and Wick.

A business case for a trial has been worked up after it attracted the interest of green-friendly train maker Vivarail.

It believes there is potential to use one of its Class 230 battery trains on an inter-town shuttle service.

With a range of 60 miles, it could make three runs before it needed to recharge.

Mr Lunan believes that this would prove the best bet for short branch lines, with hydrogen trains more suited to the line between Inverness and Caithness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal