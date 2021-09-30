North-east rail upgrades on track to start next month

The next phase of railway upgrades that could slash journey times between Aberdeen and the central belt by more than 20 minutes is due to start next month.

Major improvements are to be carried out to the East Coast Main Line as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal at the cost of £200 million.

In anticipation of work commencing next month, the team delivering the Aberdeen to Central Belt Enhancement project was visited by transport minister Graeme Dey.

Taking a tour around the ground drilling rigs, which will be used to undertake geological investigations and inform development proposals as the project goes on – Mr Dey discussed the project with the team.

Work on the line comes after repeated calls over the course of a decade for transport links to be upgraded.

Business chiefs claim that shorter journey times will lead to more business opportunities and encourage new visitors.

And, as a result, the Scottish Government, alongside the Aberdeen City Region Deal, as part of ongoing investment in Scotland’s Railway, have funded the project – with the hopes of improving connectivity in the region and reducing journey times.

“vital for Aberdeen”

Mr Dey said: “This project is vital for Aberdeen and the wider north-east region, so I was delighted to be able to come along to meet the team that will be carrying out this work and understand the importance the investigatory work will have to inform the design.

“It’s great to hear that some of the work, including ecology surveys is already underway.

“Scotland’s Railway is an integral part of Scotland’s social and economic infrastructure, and this project will be supporting communities, businesses and the environment in the north-east.

“Improved capacity and faster services will be great for passengers, but the scheme will also deliver improved capabilities for freight services enabling further growth in this important sector.”

“Quicker journey times between cities”

A series of proposals including line speed enhancements, signalling improvements and more passing loops could cut 24 minutes from journeys between Aberdeen and Edinburgh to two hours and 10 minutes.

Eight minutes would be saved on journeys to Glasgow, down to two hours and 30 minutes.

And trips to Dundee would be three minutes quicker, at one hour and 10 minutes.

Transport Scotland had earmarked 2026 to complete the work, and reports have revealed that the project is progressing on schedule.

Mr Dey added: “I was pleased to hear that the site and ground investigation work is being carried out in a way that it will inform both the enhancements projects and the future electrification scheme, delivering efficiencies for both.

“This is great to hear given our commitment to decarbonising the passenger railway in Scotland by 2035.

“I look forward to returning to see the team in the near future.”

Rail bosses excited for future

Matthew Spence, director of route business development and sponsorship for Scotland’s Railway, said: “The works that are due to commence will not only improve passenger and freight services, but importantly support the delivery of our ambitious plans to decarbonise passenger rail services by 2035.

“Construction is expected to take place between 2022 and 2026 and it’s important to point out this scheme will have benefits for the wider north-east region with proposals for Dundee, Arbroath, Montrose and Aberdeen stations including lengthened platforms, enhanced capability and enabling additional and longer services.”

Warrick Dent, safety and operations director for LNER, said: “Aberdeen is a very popular part of LNER’s route, so it’s exciting to see work getting underway aimed at improving journey times.

“We share and support the Scottish Government’s commitment to decarbonisation, as do many of our customers, and we look forward to this important work progressing.”