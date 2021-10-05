Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rush hour trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen affected by signalling fault

By Katy Scott
October 5, 2021, 8:13 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 8:27 am
The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

A number of morning rush hour trains were affected by a signalling fault at Markinch on Tuesday.

The rail company confirmed the issue on social media at 6.30am.

Some train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were delayed or revised as a result, as well as services via Perth.

The fault was resolved at around 7:30am with services able to recommence.

Signalling fault

ScotRail confirmed that employees were on site at Markinch working to fix the signalling fault.

Travellers can check if a planned journey is possible on the National Rail enquiries real-time journey planner.

The company arranged for rail tickets to be accepted on local bus routes at no extra cost until 8:30am.

Bus stop and timetable information can be found here.

