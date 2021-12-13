Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Transport

Drivers face 25-mile diversion as work progresses on vital bridge replacement

By Kieran Beattie
December 13, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 6:14 pm
Gairnshiel Bridge in Aberdeenshire has frequently been shut, causing lengthy diversions.
Gairnshiel Bridge in Aberdeenshire has frequently been shut, causing lengthy diversions.

A 25-mile diversion will be put in place on a key route between Aberdeenshire and Moray to allow work on a £3.2 million bridge replacement project next month.

Aberdeenshire Council is progressing plans to build a new river crossing to the east of the crumbling 18th century Gairnshiel Bridge.

Artist impressions of a new bridge to replace Gairnshiel Bridge on the A939 between Corgarff and Crathie.<br />Images from planning documents

The 1749 humpback bridge, which will be retained in its current state for non-motorised traffic only, forms an important part of the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road.

But in recent years it has frequently been shut due to concerns over stability, and damage caused by motorists crossing the fragile structure.

The 18th century structure has closed frequently due to damage from vehicles. This photo was taken in 2018 when it was shut for repairs.

The road will be closed at Gairnshiel once again from January 10 to 16 next year in order for tree felling work to be carried out ahead of the new bridge being built.

While it is shut those wanting to go from Ballater to Cock Bridge will have to take an around 25-mile diversion via Dinnet and Bellabeg instead of simply driving 12 miles north.

The diversion will be from January 10 to 16, 2022.

But by building the new bridge at an estimated cost of £3.2m, Aberdeenshire Council hopes such lengthy diversions will become a thing of the past.

‘The new bridge is vital for our economy and social networks’

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett has long called for improvements to be made at the crossing.

Councillor Geva Blackett at the closed-off Gairnshiel bridge in 2018.

She said: “I am delighted of course that work is about to start to provide a new bridge at Gairnshiel.

“The very long and temporary diversion demonstrates what we would all face permanently every day of the week if the old bridge was closed without a new one being constructed.

Gairnshiel Bridge on the A939. The bridge was never built for cars. Here, the Lonach Highlanders march over the crossing in 2015.

“Imagine if an ambulance dispatched from Tomintoul, as it often is, to Ballater — or worse, Braemar —had to take that long route.

“The new bridge is vital for our economy and our social networks, linking Highland, Speyside and Upper Donside with Royal Deeside.

“It’s exciting news.”

Replacement for Gairnshiel bridge a priority for council

Aberdeenshire Council recently confirmed the 40 bridges across the region in line for vital repairs or replacement up to 2030.

Every one of Aberdeenshire’s more than 1,000 bridges was assigned a priority score based on factors like importance to local communities, length of diversion, and structural integrity.

According to the council’s methodology, the £3.2m  new Gairnshiel bridge is the fourth most important bridge project for the local authority.

Find out if your local bridge made the funding cut-off for works by 2030 in our interactive map by clicking here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal