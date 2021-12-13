Drivers face 25-mile diversion as work progresses on vital bridge replacement

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 25-mile diversion will be put in place on a key route between Aberdeenshire and Moray to allow work on a £3.2 million bridge replacement project next month.

Aberdeenshire Council is progressing plans to build a new river crossing to the east of the crumbling 18th century Gairnshiel Bridge.

The 1749 humpback bridge, which will be retained in its current state for non-motorised traffic only, forms an important part of the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road.

But in recent years it has frequently been shut due to concerns over stability, and damage caused by motorists crossing the fragile structure.

The road will be closed at Gairnshiel once again from January 10 to 16 next year in order for tree felling work to be carried out ahead of the new bridge being built.

While it is shut those wanting to go from Ballater to Cock Bridge will have to take an around 25-mile diversion via Dinnet and Bellabeg instead of simply driving 12 miles north.

But by building the new bridge at an estimated cost of £3.2m, Aberdeenshire Council hopes such lengthy diversions will become a thing of the past.

‘The new bridge is vital for our economy and social networks’

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett has long called for improvements to be made at the crossing.

She said: “I am delighted of course that work is about to start to provide a new bridge at Gairnshiel.

“The very long and temporary diversion demonstrates what we would all face permanently every day of the week if the old bridge was closed without a new one being constructed.

“Imagine if an ambulance dispatched from Tomintoul, as it often is, to Ballater — or worse, Braemar —had to take that long route.

“The new bridge is vital for our economy and our social networks, linking Highland, Speyside and Upper Donside with Royal Deeside.

“It’s exciting news.”

Replacement for Gairnshiel bridge a priority for council

Aberdeenshire Council recently confirmed the 40 bridges across the region in line for vital repairs or replacement up to 2030.

Every one of Aberdeenshire’s more than 1,000 bridges was assigned a priority score based on factors like importance to local communities, length of diversion, and structural integrity.

According to the council’s methodology, the £3.2m new Gairnshiel bridge is the fourth most important bridge project for the local authority.

