Home News Transport

Glen Muick road closed this week for emergency tree removal

By Philippa Gerrard
December 14, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 12:03 pm
A road closure has been put in place on the route to Glen Muick in order to carry out emergency tree removal. Tree photo courtesy of Scott Fraser.
A road closure has been put in place on the route to Glen Muick in order to carry out emergency tree removal. Tree photo courtesy of Scott Fraser.

Walkers planning a trip to one of Aberdeenshire’s most beautiful glens may have to re-think their plans due to a five day emergency road closure.

The only road to Glen Muick will be shut from December 13 to 17.

It has been closed to allow for the emergency removal of trees hanging precariously over the road.

Trees hanging precariously over the Glenmuick road. Photographs courtesy of Scott Fraser.

The trees blown over in the area are just some of the hundreds of thousands of trees across Scotland that have been damaged in recent stormy weather.

The scenic beauty spot is the starting point for many walks including a circular route around Loch Muick and as a base point for Munro baggers seeking to reach the summit of the popular Lochnagar.

Access will be provided for emergency vehicles and residents only.

But warnings are in place which state anyone on this road may face significant delays until the road is cleared of trees and heavy machinery to allow safe passage.

Where exactly is the diversion?

A map showing a the diversion on Glenmuick road

The temporary closure extends from the southern side of the Royal Bridge over the River Dee at Ballater to the Spittal of Glenmuick.

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett said: “Work to remove the trees is happening as fast as possible so that the road can be re-opened and visitors can return to one of Royal Deeside’s most iconic beauty spots.

“At the moment safety is paramount, thus the closure.”

