Gairnshiel Bridge: Work on long-awaited replacement to start within months

By Kieran Beattie
February 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 12:52 pm
An initial artist's impression of the new crossing, and the 18th-century Gairnshiel Bridge it will replace.
A replacement for the crumbling Gairnshiel Bridge could be in place by next Spring, potentially bringing an end to years of traffic woes for people travelling between Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The 18th century hump-backed Gairnshiel Bridge forms a key part of the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul road, also known as the Old Military Road.

But, the 1749 structure has over the years been shut infuriatingly frequently due to concerns over stability and damage caused by motorists.

The 18th century structure has closed frequently due to damage from vehicles. This photo was taken in 2018 when it was shut for repairs.

Aberdeenshire Council has for years been working on plans to build a new river crossing in the area more suited to modern heavy traffic.

And this week, the local authority has announced that following the award of a £3.8 million contract, construction on a new bridge over the River Gairn will commence in a few months time.

An initial artist’s impression of how the new bridge will look.

The old , historically A-listed bridge will be retained as it is, and protected for future generations to enjoy.

The famous A-listed bridge is a popular landmark in the area.

25-mile diversions have plagued region for years

The decision to pursue plans for a new bridge was made because of the severe impact of any road closures at the old crossing.

Whenever it is shut, as it has been on numerous occasions in previous years, those wishing to travel between the Ballater area and Donside, and on to Moray further north, have been forced to take extremely long diversions via Dinnet.

Earlier this year drivers wanting to go between Ballater and Cock Bridge had to endure a 25-mile diversion while important preparation work was carried out for the replacement project.

The recent closure in January took drivers on a very lengthy diversion.

When exactly will work start, and when is it due to finish?

Now that Aberdeenshire Council has awarded the £3.8m contract to Wills Bros Civil Engineering to build the new crossing, work is expected to start in April this year.

And if all goes to plan, the council expects it will be completed by next Spring.

What sort of road closures will be in place over the next year while construction takes place?

The council is yet to confirm.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Full details of traffic management during the construction period will be relayed to our communities in due course”.

Old bridge ‘simply not suitable for modern day traffic’

Councillor Peter Argyle.
Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Peter Argyle said the news of construction starting soon is a “very welcome milestone in the history of Gairnshiel”.

He said: “Like so many of our bridges this historic Grade A-listed structure, built in the mid-1700s, is simply not suitable for modern day traffic.

A tourist bus crosses over Gairnshiel Bridge. Repeated stress from heavy vehicles has caused structural concerns at the existing crossing.

“With ever-increasing volumes of vehicles and ever-increasing loads, the bridge has suffered significant damage over the years.

“This modern, yet sympathetic replacement will ensure residents and visitors alike can continue to enjoy the delights the area has to offer.”

Initial artist impressions of the new bridge to replace Gairnshiel Bridge on the A939. Images from planning documents

Region’s economy ‘depends’ on replacement

Councillor Geva Blackett at the closed-off Gairnshiel bridge in 2018.

Fellow Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett has been campaigning for many years for a replacement Gairnshiel Bridge.

Mrs Blackett said that when the A939 is shut as a result of the existing crossing’s problems, it causes far more than just an inconvenience for drivers.

She said: “From the Highlands, through Moray to Aberdeenshire and beyond, our economy depends on this route being sustainable, not permanently threatened by closures for repairs.

“I am of course very pleased to see that the new bridge is another step closer to being built, and the old bridge being retired and protected.”

