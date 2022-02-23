Get Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links back on track, new minister urged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners fighting to bring back Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links are “hopeful” the new transport minister will get their plans on track.

Jenny Gilruth MSP was appointed the minister for transport in January.

Prior to her new role, Ms Gilruth had campaigned to reopen five key miles of railway line in Fife, in order to reconnect the town of Leven and other settlements in the Levenmouth area to the rail network.

She helped to secure £70 million towards that project, and preparation work is now underway.

The Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) group, which is seeking to bring back railways all across the north-east, is now seeking a discussion with Ms Gilruth to make their case for the same rail reopening work to be funded for the old Peterhead and Fraserburgh lines.

Campaigners say same argument for Levenmouth applies to north-east

Those behind the CNER have argued there are many ways to compare the benefits of reopening railways in Levenmouth and reconnecting Peterhead and the Broch, as well as surrounding areas, to the rail network.

Peterhead Railway Station was shut to passengers in 1965, and to freight in 1970.

Fraserburgh’s railway station lost its passenger services in 1965, and freight ceased in 1979.

Since then, the CNER has argued, the two towns and nearby communities have suffered for being cut off from the benefits that railway infrastructure can bring.

The Levenmouth Reconnected project, which is already progressing full steam ahead, is intended to “provide the area with a major boost to economic sustainability and connectivity”.

CNER co-chairman Wyndham Williams said: “The predominant comparable between the north-east particularly Peterhead, and Levenmouth is economic development.

“The argument of economic and social development was one of the most powerful for reconnecting Levenmouth, and it’s the same argument we’ve been making about Peterhead.

“We all know that the wealth distribution around the north-east is patchy, and Peterhead would really benefit from a rail link.”

‘Bemusement and disappointment’ Peterhead and Fraserburgh railway ambitions missing from plans

Since it launched in 2021, the CNER says it had been told to wait until the Scottish Government’s Strategic Transport Projects Review Two (STPR2) plans had been revealed before they would find out what the future holds for north-east rail links.

And so when the 45 recommendations of the review to guide transport decisions for the next 20 years in Scotland were published in late January, Wyndham and his colleagues were left at a loss to see no mention of their hopes for the railway network.

Wyndham added: “I think there’s two words you can attach to our response to STPR2, bemusement and disappointment.

“This is why we’re seeking to engage with the transport minister and political representatives across all parties.

“If we’re not going to receive significant funding in STPR2, then what is the method forward and how best can we make the case?”

Campaigners still seeking meeting with transport minister

Wyndham said that although they have not yet been able to secure a meeting with the transport minister, the group recognises that she will be “snowed under with all manner of things that a new minister would be snowed under within a normal situation”.

He added: “And to compound her workload, we have the publication of STPR2.

“We appreciate that we are just one campaign among many, so we’re not frustrated yet.

“But we’re encouraging our political representatives to bring some pressure to bring the transport minister up here, so not just ourselves, but lots of people in the north-east can have their say on various projects.”

Transport Scotland says still room for regional rail projects

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said that they will respond to the CNER’s request to invite the transport minister to the north-east in “due course”.

He said: “The STPR2 recommendations for rail focus on the decarbonisation of the remainder of the network and the maintenance, upgrade and safe operation of our existing assets.

“However, there remains a path for regional or local rail projects to come forward, subject to a strong business case being developed, and suitable funding being available.”

SNP MSP also highlights Levenmouth

Gillian Martin, the SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East, has long called for improved rail connectivity in the north-east, particularly for commuters between Dyce and Ellon.

She welcomed Ms Gilruth to her new role, and like the CNER, also highlighted her previous efforts for the Levenmouth project.

She said: “I look forward to working with her particularly as I know she shares my passion for improving rail connectivity having done so in her own constituency where she worked hard to secure a £70million commitment from the Scottish Government to reinstate Levenmouth Rail.

“We have ambitious targets to reduce car usage within the next decade and in order to support people in choosing other ways to commute we must give them options that doesn’t include their cars.”

You may also like: