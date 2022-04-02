Going round in circles: A timeline of Haudagain project delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Transport

Going round in circles: A timeline of Haudagain project delays

By Kieran Beattie
April 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 2, 2022, 10:50 am
The Haudagain Improvement Project has faced many delays.
The Haudagain Improvement Project has faced many delays.

Aberdeen’s most infamous traffic bottleneck made headlines again this week, after improvement works at the Haudagain were delayed for the umpteenth time since plans emerged.

The notorious roundabout has caused generations of Aberdonians untold headaches and late nights home over the years.

And although ground was officially broken on the project to finally improve traffic flow in the area in 2017, the road to a grand opening date for the £50 million scheme has been as long and gruelling as getting from the Bucksburn roundabout to Great Northern Road at rush hour.

Drone photography by Kenny Elrick shows how work is progressing on the Haudagain Improvement project. From January 20, 2022.

The ambitious infrastructure works were due to be finished and ready for traffic by spring 2021.

However, a great deal of setbacks caused by factors like Covid and poor weather has resulted in all manner of delays.

Here’s the timeline of how the Haudagain Improvement project came to be, and how we’ve ended up with the scheme being pushed back to May.

Initial planning stages

  • In June 2008, plans were first revealed for a road through Middlefield, which would bypass the roundabout.
  • Two years later in August 2010, the Scottish Government approved building a bypass around the Haudagain.
  • Work was not to commence until the completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

  • By April 2014, initial plans were officially put on public display.

Making way for the project

  • In August 2016, the local authority approved the relocation of tenants living in 130 homes, in order to make way for a new road as part of the improvement project.

  • Demolition of Aberdeen flats on Logie Avenue to make way for Haudagain improvements. Photograph by Kenny Elrick from 2018.
  • The final plans were revealed in February 2017, before ground was formally broken on the site in the same year.
  • The contract for building a new dual carriageway as part of the works was awarded in January 2019.

Covid and lockdowns hit the construction industry

The pandemic shut down the construction sector across Scotland
  • As a result of lockdown in March 2020, work was halted for almost three months.
  • Initial estimations earmarked the project’s completion date for spring 2021, but in January 2021, we revealed how Covid’s impact had pushed the completion date all the way to winter 2021.
  • In April 2021, Transport Scotland said it would be reviewing the timescale of finishing the Haudagain upgrades in winter 2021.

Stormy weather of winter 2021

Storm Arwen caused havoc across the north-east. Pictured are trees which fell in Aberdeen and blocked Scotstown Road. Photograph by Kenny Elrick on 27/11/2021

The latest delay

The works have still not completed, and traffic jams are still a common site around the Haudagain roundabout. Photograph by Kath Flannery, 01/02/22
  • And at the end of March 2022, the works were officially delayed again, with this most recent setback being blamed on poor weather and Covid. 
  • As of April 1, 2022, the works at the Haudagain Improvement Project are due to be finished and the new infrastructure open to traffic by the middle of May 2022 at the latest.

The future?

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the most recent delays in a letter to Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar.

Jenny Gilruth.

She explained that the goal of opening by the end of March 2022 was subject to no further problems caused by stormy weather.

However, the north-east has endured all sorts of inclement weather in recent months, including Storm Corrie, Dudley and Eunice, as well as a lot of frosty days.

The impact of workers having to isolate due to testing positive for Covid has also been a major contributing factor.

Aberdeen motorists will hope that lengthy queues to get home at the Haudagain could soon become a thing of the past. Photogaph by Kath Flannery, 01/04/22

Ms Gilruth said she hopes the new link road will be open to traffic by Mid 2022 “at the latest”, and perhaps even earlier.

However, hitting this new target, or even finishing up before it, again depends on adverse weather and how widespread Covid will be in the coming weeks.

 

 

 

