Going round in circles: A timeline of Haudagain project delays

Aberdeen’s most infamous traffic bottleneck made headlines again this week, after improvement works at the Haudagain were delayed for the umpteenth time since plans emerged.

The notorious roundabout has caused generations of Aberdonians untold headaches and late nights home over the years.

And although ground was officially broken on the project to finally improve traffic flow in the area in 2017, the road to a grand opening date for the £50 million scheme has been as long and gruelling as getting from the Bucksburn roundabout to Great Northern Road at rush hour.

The ambitious infrastructure works were due to be finished and ready for traffic by spring 2021.

However, a great deal of setbacks caused by factors like Covid and poor weather has resulted in all manner of delays.

Here’s the timeline of how the Haudagain Improvement project came to be, and how we’ve ended up with the scheme being pushed back to May.

Initial planning stages

In June 2008, plans were first revealed for a road through Middlefield, which would bypass the roundabout.

Two years later in August 2010, the Scottish Government approved building a bypass around the Haudagain.

Work was not to commence until the completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

By April 2014, initial plans were officially put on public display.

Making way for the project

In August 2016, the local authority approved the relocation of tenants living in 130 homes, in order to make way for a new road as part of the improvement project.



The final plans were revealed in February 2017, before ground was formally broken on the site in the same year.

The contract for building a new dual carriageway as part of the works was awarded in January 2019.

Covid and lockdowns hit the construction industry

As a result of lockdown in March 2020, work was halted for almost three months.

Initial estimations earmarked the project’s completion date for spring 2021, but in January 2021, we revealed how Covid’s impact had pushed the completion date all the way to winter 2021.

In April 2021, Transport Scotland said it would be reviewing the timescale of finishing the Haudagain upgrades in winter 2021.

Stormy weather of winter 2021

Come September 2021, concerns were raised that the winter timeframe would be missed, due to a burst gas main causing the closure of the A96 for more than a week, and “technical issues” being identified on the road surface.

By December 2021, the Scottish Government confirmed that it would indeed miss the winter window, and pushed back the opening date to the end of March 2022, blaming the impact of weather.

The latest delay

And at the end of March 2022, the works were officially delayed again, with this most recent setback being blamed on poor weather and Covid.

As of April 1, 2022, the works at the Haudagain Improvement Project are due to be finished and the new infrastructure open to traffic by the middle of May 2022 at the latest.

The future?

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the most recent delays in a letter to Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar.

She explained that the goal of opening by the end of March 2022 was subject to no further problems caused by stormy weather.

However, the north-east has endured all sorts of inclement weather in recent months, including Storm Corrie, Dudley and Eunice, as well as a lot of frosty days.

The impact of workers having to isolate due to testing positive for Covid has also been a major contributing factor.

Ms Gilruth said she hopes the new link road will be open to traffic by Mid 2022 “at the latest”, and perhaps even earlier.

However, hitting this new target, or even finishing up before it, again depends on adverse weather and how widespread Covid will be in the coming weeks.