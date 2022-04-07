Tell us: Where are the worst places for potholes in the north-east?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Transport

Tell us: Where are the worst places for potholes in the north-east?

By Kieran Beattie
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am
We want to know where you think the worst areas for potholes are in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
If you’ve ever driven around Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire, you’ll have seen for yourself the scale of our region’s pothole problem.

Although both local authorities spend thousands of hours and massive piles of cash in the annual battle to repair our roads, inevitably the defects keep coming back year on year.

Although some are mere nuisances, potholes can prove to be highly dangerous if they crop up on key sections of carriageway.

There is no doubt that when it comes time for council elections, one of the top topics of discussion is how each party will handle Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s pothole plague.

Potholes are among the more common complaints councillors are faced with.

But where in the north-east has the most severe issues with crumbling roads and needs the most attention?

Where do you think the worst areas of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are for potholes? Tell us in the form below.

We want to know where our readers think the very worst areas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are for potholes.

You can tell us about particularly problematic streets, villages, back roads, towns, suburbs — anywhere you think poses a danger to tyres and drivers.

Enter your comments in the form below, and if you can, please also send us a photograph.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

A hole lot of trouble for local authorities

The task of maintaining all the roads throughout Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire is an extremely difficult one for both of the local authorities.

And both councils faced setbacks and backlogs as a result of Covid lockdowns.

Potholes on Cairngrassie Drive in Portlethen were circled by frustrated residents last year before they werer eventually repaired.

In Aberdeenshire, there are 3,500 miles worth of public road for the council to maintain and ensure is as safe as possible for motorists.

And because many of the roads are in quite rural locations, the council’s road team can face quite lengthy journeys to get out to some of the region’s more hard-to-reach locations.

Last year the local authority committed an extra £3 million for roads maintenance across Aberdeenshire, on top of its previous £2.5 million agreed in the 2021 budget.

Potholes in Cragie Park, Aberdeen in 2020.

Both councils are committed to repairing extremely dangerous potholes as an emergency if they post a very high risk.

In such cases, Aberdeen City Council says after it is reported they will send someone to attend within four hours, and Aberdeenshire says they will dispatch someone to make sure highly dangerous defects are “inspected and actioned within 24 hours”.

Here’s where you can report road defects in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. 

