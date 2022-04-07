Tell us: Where are the worst places for potholes in the north-east?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’ve ever driven around Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire, you’ll have seen for yourself the scale of our region’s pothole problem.

Although both local authorities spend thousands of hours and massive piles of cash in the annual battle to repair our roads, inevitably the defects keep coming back year on year.

Although some are mere nuisances, potholes can prove to be highly dangerous if they crop up on key sections of carriageway.

There is no doubt that when it comes time for council elections, one of the top topics of discussion is how each party will handle Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s pothole plague.

But where in the north-east has the most severe issues with crumbling roads and needs the most attention?

Where do you think the worst areas of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are for potholes? Tell us in the form below.

You can tell us about particularly problematic streets, villages, back roads, towns, suburbs — anywhere you think poses a danger to tyres and drivers.

Enter your comments in the form below, and if you can, please also send us a photograph.

A hole lot of trouble for local authorities

The task of maintaining all the roads throughout Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire is an extremely difficult one for both of the local authorities.

And both councils faced setbacks and backlogs as a result of Covid lockdowns.

In Aberdeenshire, there are 3,500 miles worth of public road for the council to maintain and ensure is as safe as possible for motorists.

And because many of the roads are in quite rural locations, the council’s road team can face quite lengthy journeys to get out to some of the region’s more hard-to-reach locations.

Last year the local authority committed an extra £3 million for roads maintenance across Aberdeenshire, on top of its previous £2.5 million agreed in the 2021 budget.

Both councils are committed to repairing extremely dangerous potholes as an emergency if they post a very high risk.

In such cases, Aberdeen City Council says after it is reported they will send someone to attend within four hours, and Aberdeenshire says they will dispatch someone to make sure highly dangerous defects are “inspected and actioned within 24 hours”.

Here’s where you can report road defects in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.