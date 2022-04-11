Loganair cabin crew to receive up to £3,000 to help with cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Loganair cabin crew to receive up to £3,000 to help with cost of living

By Lottie Hood
April 11, 2022, 12:31 pm
Loganair cabin crew are set to receive 11.2% increase on basic pay after new deal confirmed. Supplied by Loganair HQ.
The UK’s largest regional airline have announced a new pay deal for the airline’s cabin crew after a tough year.

Unite the Union and Loganair confirmed a new pay deal that is worth up to £3,000 on Monday, April 11.

Around 120 cabin crew are to benefit from the deal that will take effect this month.

Staff members will receive a £700 one-off payment in April as well as a further minimum pay increase of £1,000 from September. In 2023, crew members will get a further £1,000 increase in September.

The deal ensures that over 18 months, staff will receive an 11.2% increase on basic pay.

As part of this new pay agreement, the majority of variable pay for the cabin crew will be combined with their basic salaries for the first time.

This will help support Loganair cabin crew members with the ability to secure mortgages or rentals based on demonstrable earnings. It will also provide them with greater certainty of income throughout the year.

What is variable pay?

Cabin crew receive a basic pay rate which is what would be seen as their salary. On top of this, they also tend to receive variable pay such as money for hours flown or to help with expenses with perhaps hotels and meals.

However, this does not tend to be included as part of their basic salaries. This can put them at a disadvantage when applying for mortgages or purchases that require demonstrable earnings.

The airline said the effects of the pandemic had been challenging. Photo by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said Loganair’s new pay agreement was implementing a much needed change.

She said: “The pay agreement for Loganair cabin crew is an excellent result for our members, raising pay and bringing much-needed stability to their salaries.

“The Loganair deal is a brilliant example of Unite delivering for its members as we strive to improve the jobs, terms and conditions of our members based in airports across Scotland and the UK.”

Helping to safeguard employees

The deal comes after the airline said they faced “the most challenging” year in its history after being hit hard by the pendemic.

Loganair Chief Operations Officer, Maurice Boyle, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked to safeguard employment and ensure that our cabin crew are fairly rewarded for the excellent work that they do.

“We’re pleased to have successfully completed this pay agreement with Unite, which will provide immediate help with the cost of living together with further pay increases over the next 18 months.

“The innovative arrangement to incorporate the majority of variable pay into basic salaries is a further boost for our team.”

