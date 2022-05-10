Overnight roadworks planned for A96 through Alves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

Overnight roadworks planned for A96 through Alves

By Cameron Roy
May 10, 2022, 5:20 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 6:20 pm
The current Alves pedestrian crossing that is about to be upgraded. Supplied by Google Maps: 10/05/2022
Overnight works will be carried out on a stretch of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road next week.

Resurfacing and roadside improvements will be carried out as part of a project to realign the existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossing at Alves.

Bear Scotland hopes the work will make the crossing safer.

Work will begin on Monday May 16 and is expected to take two weeks. It will be carried out from 7pm-6am, with all noisy operations expected to be completed by 11pm.

The improvements will be carried out between 7pm to 6am each night, with all noisy operations expected to be completed by 11pm each night. Traffic lights and lane closures will be in place at these times.

Bear Scotland maintains roads across the North of Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland.

All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

No works will take place during the weekend.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “Trunk road safety is paramount at Bear Scotland and Transport Scotland and this project will create a safer crossing point for pedestrians in Alves.

“We would like to thank road users in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up-to-date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland

