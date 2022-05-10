Overnight roadworks planned for A96 through Alves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight works will be carried out on a stretch of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road next week.

Resurfacing and roadside improvements will be carried out as part of a project to realign the existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossing at Alves.

Bear Scotland hopes the work will make the crossing safer.

Work will begin on Monday May 16 and is expected to take two weeks. It will be carried out from 7pm-6am, with all noisy operations expected to be completed by 11pm.

The improvements will be carried out between 7pm to 6am each night, with all noisy operations expected to be completed by 11pm each night. Traffic lights and lane closures will be in place at these times.

All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

No works will take place during the weekend.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “Trunk road safety is paramount at Bear Scotland and Transport Scotland and this project will create a safer crossing point for pedestrians in Alves.

“We would like to thank road users in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up-to-date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland