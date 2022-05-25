Take our poll: Is the £50m new road at the Haudagain roundabout worth it? 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

Take our poll: Is the £50m new road at the Haudagain roundabout worth it? 

By Philippa Gerrard
May 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Haudagain roundabout from the air
New Haudagain bypass as seen from the air. By Paul Glendell.

Earlier this month the brand new road which bypasses the infamous Haudagain roundabout finally opened, but has it made a difference?

The road links North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road, relieving traffic congestion and giving thousands of drivers the opportunity to bypass the roundabout every day.

The project cost £49.5m, caused years of disruption and faced numerous delays. Now we want to know if you think it’s been worth it.

Have your say and vote in our poll:

Want to tell us more? Share your views on the new Haudagain improvements in our comments section at the foot of this article

Haudagain roundabout
The Haudagain roundabout is famous around the north east for being a nightmare to navigate. Has the recently completed improvement project changed that? Photo: Paul Glendell.

The story of the Haudagain

For decades, the roundabout has been one of the north-east’s most notorious bottlenecks.

It was regularly labelled as one of the worst in Scotland and was even given the dubious title of being the worst of its kind in Europe.

Ground was broken to officially start work on building the Haudagain Improvement Project in 2017 and, after many delays, 180ft of brand new carriageway bypassing the roundabout opened on May 16.

More than 130 homes were demolished to make way for the new road which has been designed with hopes of alleviating congestion in the area once and for all.

It is also hoped the new road layout will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]