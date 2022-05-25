Take our poll: Is the £50m new road at the Haudagain roundabout worth it? 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Earlier this month the brand new road which bypasses the infamous Haudagain roundabout finally opened, but has it made a difference?

The road links North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road, relieving traffic congestion and giving thousands of drivers the opportunity to bypass the roundabout every day.

The project cost £49.5m, caused years of disruption and faced numerous delays. Now we want to know if you think it’s been worth it.

The story of the Haudagain

For decades, the roundabout has been one of the north-east’s most notorious bottlenecks.

It was regularly labelled as one of the worst in Scotland and was even given the dubious title of being the worst of its kind in Europe.

Ground was broken to officially start work on building the Haudagain Improvement Project in 2017 and, after many delays, 180ft of brand new carriageway bypassing the roundabout opened on May 16.

More than 130 homes were demolished to make way for the new road which has been designed with hopes of alleviating congestion in the area once and for all.

It is also hoped the new road layout will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.