‘We’ve been left twiddling our thumbs’: train driver says ScotRail cuts have been far more extreme than necessary

A train driver has branded the level of ScotRail’s temporary cuts to train services as “insane” and says such drastic timetable changes were not needed.

The timetable cuts were prompted by drivers backing away from a long-running agreement to do overtime and work on rest days

However, a train driver has claimed there are enough drivers to run most of the services without anyone needing to do overtime.

As a result, he believes the emergency timetable created by Scotrail – which sees cuts of up to 50% on some routes – is far too extreme.

Drivers left embarrassed and unexpectedly ‘twiddling their thumbs’

The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, says that he speaks for all drivers when he says ScotRail cut far more services than was needed and drivers have been left stunned.

“Drivers are right now sitting twiddling their thumbs instead of keeping routes like the Wick and Kyle of Lochalsh lines fit for public use,” he said.

“An emergency timetable, maybe reduced by 15 percent, would have been acceptable to most, and we could have run (most services) with that.

“But cuts of 30 to 50 percent? That’s insane and unfair and as a railwayman I’m very embarrassed by it.”

His comments were picked up by rail campaign group Friends of the Far North Line (FoFNL).

They come almost a week after ScotRail issued a new timetable slashing hundreds of services.

The drivers started the dispute, why are they so unhappy?

The cuts to ScotRail’s timetable were prompted by a large number of drivers deciding – independently of their union – that it was no longer worthwhile to work overtime and on their rest days.

This was something they had been doing for many years to earn more money and to stem a long-running shortage of drivers.

ScotRail knew this was set to happen and introduced the emergency reduced timetable as a result.

FoFNL convener Ian Budd has specifically been seeking the voices of drivers all over the country: “We usually work very closely with ScotRail and take a neutral stance, we just want what’s best for the railway so I wanted to understand what the drivers were feeling,” he said.

“In summary, and in his own words, the driver told me that cutting 30 percent of services across the board is ‘ludicrous and unnecessary.’

“When I asked him about cuts to the north line specifically, he said he believed cutting services north and west of Inverness by 50 percent is ‘nothing short of an abuse on the civil rights of everyone affected’.

“He called it ‘dark ages stuff’.”

Mr Budd said the driver also went into detail about the background to the row.

“The driver told me: ‘Long, long before I started driving trains the railway relied on rest day work and overtime to run a full service.

“‘At the time it was mutually beneficial to both British Rail and drivers to operate like this as drivers’ pay was so poor, all overtime was sought after and most welcome.

“‘As for British Rail, it allowed them the luxury of not having to employ or pay for a full complement of drivers.

“‘Nowadays drivers get a decent wage and are therefore less reliant on overtime.'”

Moral is low on the railways

Mr Budd went on: “The driver also told me that morale in the railway, in every grade, is the lowest he has seen.

“He told me: ‘Drivers are despondent, disgruntled, and feel like we, along with the paying punter, have been thrown under the bus by ScotRail.

“‘We are therefore doing all we can to help our cause, and that is doing what we are entitled to do – enjoy our time off with our families like everyone else.

“‘This isn’t just my opinion, it’s echoed by literally every driver I know’.”

Scots will be ‘outraged’

Scottish Conservative shadow transport minister Graham Simpson said: “Scots will be outraged to hear that spare train drivers may have been ‘twiddling their thumbs’, while they have been suffering chaos and disruption at stations across the country.”

He called for the SNP to reinstate any and all services they can, as a matter of urgency.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he is aware that the network currently relies on rest day working by ScotRail’s train drivers, and that “this is a practice that we are trying to eliminate.”

He reiterated that driver training has been interrupted by Covid but the situation is improving.

“More drivers are available now than have been in the past and we are trying to make progress on boosting driver numbers to resolve that issue,” he said.

“I encourage ScotRail and the trade unions to reach a conclusion to discussions.”

Talks ongoing to reverse ScotRail cuts

As of Thursday May 26, ScotRail train drivers have been offered a 4.2% pay rise and improved conditions according to their union, Aslef.

The talks are reported to have gone “well” but there is no indication if the offer will be accepted.

The new conditions will now be considered by other union members in a full consultation and vote process which can last up to four weeks.

It will then be up to train drivers to decide whether to return to working overtime in the meantime to improve the current emergency timetable.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, has apologised to customers for the disruption in services.

“We’re keen to resolve the dispute as soon as possible and the timetable will operate for as long as it needs to in order to provide a more dependable service.

“The timetable is being regularly reviewed and we have been able to add some additional late-night services for this weekend, that will help to keep customers moving.”

