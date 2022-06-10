ScotRail service director ‘extremely disappointed’ that RMT union has decided to vote on strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail service director ‘extremely disappointed’ that RMT union has decided to vote on strike action

By Cameron Roy
June 10, 2022, 9:48 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 3:37 pm
A ScotRail train.
A ScotRail train at Inverurie Station. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media

Rail passengers could yet face more disruption after a union representing ScotRail workers rejected the 5% deal offered to train drivers.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is preparing to ballot their members on strike action after they rejected a similar offer that was agreed by the Aslef union.

Aslef, the union that represents train drivers in Scotland, agreed to a 5% pay deal with Scotrail yesterday.

Resisting using new technologies

David Simpson, Scotrail’s service delivery director told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “We made an almost identical offer to RMT yesterday, and we’re extremely disappointed that they have already informed us they are planning to put that to a ballot.

“And the issue that’s at stake here is the use of new technologies such as mobile phones, to check electronic tickets, receive briefings, and so forth. RMT are resisting that.

“The use of technologies, it’s very well embedded across the industry. Other grades of Scotrail use them already. And that’s the thing that’s causing them to go to the ballot on this and not give their members a referendum on the offer.”

What if RMT goes on strike?

Mr Simpson assured passengers that any RMT action would be less disruptive than train drivers on strike.

Over the last month, services have been slashed as train drivers refused to work overtime, resulting in a shortage of around 120 drivers.

In response, ScotRail introduced a reduced timetable, with 700 fewer services each day and which was labelled a “hammer blow” to the north.

“We are not as reliant on rest days working overtime amongst the RMT grades,” Mr Simpson said.

“So we don’t expect the same impact on the timetable should the RMT  go down that road.

“We would work as hard as possible to provide the full service.”

RMT’s rejected 5% pay offer is larger than most of the public sector will be receiving. The public sector pay policy for 2021-22 guarantees a basic pay increase of just 1% for public sector workers earning between £40,000 and £80,000.

How quickly could the full timetable be back?

Mr Simpson previously said that it could take a week to 10 days to get the full timetable back up and running.

He confirmed that again today, adding: “It depends on the timing of any decision and where that fits in with where we populate industry systems, signaling and so forth.

“So it is a week to 10 days at most.”

RMT has been approached for comment.

