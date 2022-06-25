Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links ‘a great idea’, says Transport Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links ‘a great idea’, says Transport Minister

By Kieran Beattie
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 25, 2022, 10:22 am
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth at Dyce Station, during a visit to Aberdeen to meet with the Campaign for North-East Rail on June 24, 2022.
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth at Dyce Station, during a visit to Aberdeen to meet with the Campaign for North-East Rail on June 24, 2022.

Scotland’s transport minister said reopening Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links would be a “great idea” while on a visit to the north-east yesterday.

Jenny Gilruth was invited by the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) group to Dyce in Aberdeen to hear all about their ambitions for reopening railways in the region.

The minister joined the campaigners and local MSPs for a stroll along a section of the Formartine and Buchan Way, a pedestrian and cycle route which was formerly used by trains to travel to communities north of Aberdeen before the infamous Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

Jordan Jack, one of the founders of CNER, said they now have a “quite clear route forward after speaking with the minister”, but said the group needs “the whole north-east to stand up together and say we want this rail link”.

‘There’s a real strong feeling across the party political divide’

Ms Gilruth also met with Green, Conservative and SNP politicians who have been in discussions with the CNER members about their dream of north-east communities who have long been cut-off from the railway network getting back on track once more.

She said: “It was a really positive meeting today, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to come along and meet the campaign group, and elected members too.

From left to right at Dyce railway station: Tory MSP Liam Kerr, SNP MSP Gillian Martin, CNER’s Wyndham Williams and Craig Leuchars, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth, CNER’s Jordan Jack, Green MSP Maggie Chapman, and SNP MSPs Karen Adam and Jackie Dunbar. Photo: Craig Leuchars.

“There’s a real strong feeling across the party political divide, which is always heartening to see as a minister.

“There is a case to be made up here.

“And of course, it’s not for me as a minister to make that case, it’s for the campaign group, but it was a great opportunity nonetheless to see for myself where the line might run and where it ran historically.”

Minister’s lessons from Levenmouth for north-east campaign

Jenny Gilruth MSP, at rear right, on the disused Levenmouth railway line in May 2019.

Before she was appointed transport minister, Ms Gilruth campaigned hard to reopen five key miles of railway line in Fife, to reconnect the town of Leven and other communities in the Levenmouth area to the rail network.

As MSP for Fife and Glenrothes, she helped to secure £70 million towards that £116m project, which is now underway.

The CNER had previously highlighted similarities between the arguments for reopening railways in Levenmouth and once more bringing back train journeys to Peterhead and the Broch.

The last freight train leaves Peterhead via Maud for Aberdeen, September 4,1970.

Ms Gilruth noted their comparison, and said the CNER should take inspiration from those behind the successful project in her constituency.

“In Levenmouth, we did a lot of work with local communities,” said the minister.

“We had petitions, we had regular meetings with elected members, and opportunities for elected members to raise the campaign in the chamber.

“Potentially the CNER may be able to learn some lessons from the Levenmouth campaign group.

“I think they’re really positive, they really sell the case for reopening the line.

“They’re obviously passionate about their belief that it must be prioritised, so I admire the work that’s been undertaken here.”

Questions over funding

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth at Dyce railway station.

When asked directly if the CNER is a good idea, Ms Gilruth replied “Yeah, I think it’s a great idea”.

She continued: “I think we should be looking at lots of different railways and how we can reopen them.

“The question for government of course, is how do you fund that?

“We’re living in really challenging times at the moment, and I’m not going to shy away from that.

“But I do think if you look at what Beeching did to Scotland there’s a case there around connectivity and how we can better serve communities like those in the north-east, who were ultimately cut off as a result of those cuts.”

CNER say they know the route forward to get north-east back on track

Campaign For North East Rail founders Wyndham Williams, right, Craig Leuchars, centre, and Jordan Jack, left at Dyce railway station.

CNER founding member Jordan Jack said his organisation’s next goal is to push for an official feasibility study to be carried out that follows the government’s official Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (or STAG).

Mr Jack said: “I think we’ve got quite a clear route forward after speaking with the minister and discussing the case.

The Campaign For North East Rail’s proposals for north-east rail links.

“For us as a campaign, we know the direction we need to head in, and the next steps we need to take.

“We need to get the evidence together, and we need it in a STAG format, which is Transport Scotland’s format for assessing projects like this.

“But, we also need the whole north-east to stand up together and say we want this rail link

“We need communities to stand up, we need businesses to stand up, and we need councils to stand up too.”

Maud Junction in 1969. Jim Morrison, who was the only remaining member of staff, attends the noon Peterhead to Aberdeen goods train. The junction was where the line north of Aberdeen split into two routes for Peterhead and Fraserburgh, but shut entirely in 1979.

Fellow CNER founder Craig Leuchars, who also met with the transport minister yesterday, said: “I think she was quite enthused to hear about the campaign, it brought it home for her I think to see things on the ground and see the infrastructure that currently exists.

“She obviously with her own experience of the Levenmouth campaign was able to give us some advice on how that campaign was progressed all the way through to what is now the construction phase.”

Wyndham Williams, also a CNER founder, added: “We’re really grateful for the minister for coming up, we appreciate the time as government time is a scarce resource, so it was great to have her come up and have a look around.”

Tory MSP also backs Campaign for North East Rail

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP.

North-east regional MSP Liam Kerr invited Ms Gilruth to visit the north-east and meet with local MSPS and the CNER back in February, and said he appreciated her visit yesterday.

Mr Kerr said: “CNER have put the work in and stacked up a compelling case for moving this forward.

“And it is clear from the cross-party attendance that there is a significant public and political interest.

“I’ll continue to press Ms Gilruth on this at Holyrood, and work with the CNER on the next steps for the campaign.”

What do you think about the Campaign For North East Rail? Do you think it’s on a track to success, or is there no light at the end of the tunnel? Let us know in the comments below this article.

[[title]]