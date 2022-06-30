Public urged to have their say on cycle routes and bus infrastructure plans on Westhill to Aberdeen road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

Public urged to have their say on cycle routes and bus infrastructure plans on Westhill to Aberdeen road

By Philippa Gerrard
June 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 10:25 am
Study on A944 Aberdeen to Westhill closes on July 1.
Big changes could be in the pipeline for the A944 road between Aberdeen and Westhill. Photo: Kami Thomson.

Time is running out to give your views on new proposed active travel and public transport routes between Aberdeen and Westhill.

Aberdeen City Council wants to know how it could improve the A944, which runs from Westhill along the Lang Stracht into the city, and the A9119, which runs down Queens Road and through Rubislaw into Aberdeen city centre.

Four options have been put forward for consideration with a focus on improving cycle routes and reducing bus journey times.

However the public only have until Friday July 1 to share their views.

A944 Aberdeen to Westhill Route
The consultation covers the A944 and the A9119 routes in Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

What are the proposed changes?

Each of the four suggested options are similar, with active travel routes and public transport at the centre of the changes.

  • Option 1: Prioritises cycling infrastructure on A944 and A9119. This choice makes cycle routes the priority across both roads. Bus infrastructure will also be improved where possible.
  • Option 2: Prioritises new bus infrastructure on A944 and A9119. Cycle infrastructure will also be increased where possible, including provisions for a parallel cycle route along certain sections of the corridor.
  • Option 3: Prioritises cycling infrastructure on A944 only and bus priority infrastructure on A9119. In this instance, the parallel cycle route provision as provided under Option 2 is considered.
  • Option 4: Prioritise cycling infrastructure on A9119 only and bus priority infrastructure on A944. In this instance, the parallel cycle route provision as provided under Option 2 is considered.

How to have your say

The aim of this study is to get more detailed views on a few different options which the council has already identified.

Aberdeen City Coucil Route consultation
The consultation splits the road into three different sections. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

The overall goal is to identify which options could best encourage change towards “healthier and more sustainable travel” along these routes.

It reflects the Scottish Government’s commitment to reduce car traffic by 20% by 2030.

Unsurprisingly, this is far from the only study ongoing in the city just now which is looking to improve both active travel and public transport links.

A similar consultation on the A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don route has been running concurrently and also ends on Friday.

Both corridors are also under consideration for forming part of the Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) proposals – an idea which would link key routes with “high-frequency ultra-modern vehicles” that are efficient and competitive compared to a car journey.

To give your views on the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road click here.

To give your views on the A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don road click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]