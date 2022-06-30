Public urged to have their say on cycle routes and bus infrastructure plans on Westhill to Aberdeen road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Time is running out to give your views on new proposed active travel and public transport routes between Aberdeen and Westhill.

Aberdeen City Council wants to know how it could improve the A944, which runs from Westhill along the Lang Stracht into the city, and the A9119, which runs down Queens Road and through Rubislaw into Aberdeen city centre.

Four options have been put forward for consideration with a focus on improving cycle routes and reducing bus journey times.

However the public only have until Friday July 1 to share their views.

What are the proposed changes?

Each of the four suggested options are similar, with active travel routes and public transport at the centre of the changes.

Option 1: Prioritises cycling infrastructure on A944 and A9119. This choice makes cycle routes the priority across both roads. Bus infrastructure will also be improved where possible.

Option 2: Prioritises new bus infrastructure on A944 and A9119. Cycle infrastructure will also be increased where possible, including provisions for a parallel cycle route along certain sections of the corridor.

Option 3: Prioritises cycling infrastructure on A944 only and bus priority infrastructure on A9119. In this instance, the parallel cycle route provision as provided under Option 2 is considered.

Option 4: Prioritise cycling infrastructure on A9119 only and bus priority infrastructure on A944. In this instance, the parallel cycle route provision as provided under Option 2 is considered.

How to have your say

The aim of this study is to get more detailed views on a few different options which the council has already identified.

The overall goal is to identify which options could best encourage change towards “healthier and more sustainable travel” along these routes.

It reflects the Scottish Government’s commitment to reduce car traffic by 20% by 2030.

Unsurprisingly, this is far from the only study ongoing in the city just now which is looking to improve both active travel and public transport links.

A similar consultation on the A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don route has been running concurrently and also ends on Friday.

Both corridors are also under consideration for forming part of the Aberdeen Rapid Transit (ART) proposals – an idea which would link key routes with “high-frequency ultra-modern vehicles” that are efficient and competitive compared to a car journey.

To give your views on the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road click here.

To give your views on the A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don road click here.