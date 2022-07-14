ScotRail still selling tickets for services not on current temporary timetable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail still selling tickets for services not on current temporary timetable

By Lauren Robertson
July 14, 2022, 3:58 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 4:00 pm
Scotrail sunday timetable
A ScotRail train at Aberdeen station. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Did you know that amid the current rail chaos you can currently book tickets for ScotRail services that may not actually run during its temporary timetable?

I certainly didn’t until a colleague and I found ourselves set to travel on one of these ghost trains last night.

Confused – because I was sat with a ticket for the 8.18pm service right in front of me – I headed to the station along with a colleague who was in the same boat, assuming there was an error on the website.

Much to my surprise, we were swiftly told by someone working at the ticket barrier that the train did not exist – and hadn’t done since May.

I knew trains were plagued by temporary timetables, but my ability to book and collect a physical ticket for the 8.18pm service led me to believe it would be there waiting for me.

Exhausted after having sprinted for the last bus to get us at least close to home, I wondered exactly had gone wrong.

My ticket for the 8.18pm train to Inverness.

Are booking systems being updated?

As part of the temporary timetable, the last service from Aberdeen to Inverness departs the station at 6.18pm.

At the time of writing, I could still book a number of trains leaving after that time on dates as soon as four days away.

A spokesman from ScotRail told me that booking systems are usually updated around a week in advance so “may not reflect the temporary timetable.”

scotrail late-night services
ScotRail train at Inverurie. Photo: DC Thomson

He added that anyone booking further ahead is encouraged to check the temporary timetable to see whether the service they want to book will run or not.

What should customers do if the last train has already left?

My colleague and I were advised to speak to someone at the help desk at the station once we realised we were stuck.

After a member of staff walked swiftly away from us, we realised the bus leaving in a matter of minutes was our only chance of getting home that night.

Phil Campbell, head of operations at ScotRail, said customers in this situation can use their ticket on another day or apply for a refund.

He said: “If customers purchased an advance, peak, off peak ticket, and their upcoming journey is affected by our temporary timetable, then they can use their ticket to travel on an alternative service that day, or the day before or after their planned journey or of course they can claim a refund.”

It is hoped the temporary timetable will soon come to an end as ScotRail train drivers recently accepted a new pay deal, but an exact date for this has not yet been announced.

[[title]]