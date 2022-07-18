Heatwave: High temperatures causing delays to trains from Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heatwave: High temperatures causing delays to trains from Aberdeen and Inverness

By Ellie Milne
July 18, 2022, 11:36 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 12:22 pm
RMT
ScotRail has announced speed restrictions will be in place from 1pm on Monday.

Commuters travelling across Scotland from Aberdeen and Inverness have been told to expect delays to their journeys due to the hot weather.

ScotRail has announced speed restrictions will be in place from 1pm this afternoon as a preventative measure.

Extreme heat can cause rails and overhead lines to expand so a reduced speed is vital to prevent damage.

Network Rail Scotland has said the speed restrictions will impact “most train routes” from 1pm to 8pm – the warmest part of the day.

Extra time for ScotRail journeys

Those travelling between Aberdeen and Edinburgh or Glasgow will be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

A delay of 10 minutes is also expected between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness.

 

Train services on the West Highland Line will also face disruption, with journeys between Fort William and Glasgow Queen Street to be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

The speed restriction is expected to be in place until 8pm, but commuters are advised to check their journeys in advance of travelling in case of any further changes.

Unprecedented conditions

The Met Office has issued the first ever red weather warning for extreme as temperatures are expected to hit as high as 40C in parts of England.

Due to this, the East Coast mainline between London’s King Cross and Leeds/York will be restricted to 60mph today – 65mph slower than normal.

The line will be completely closed between these stations from 12pm to 8pm tomorrow, with a skeleton service in the morning.

This means LNER trains from Aberdeen and Inverness to London Kings Cross will terminate at York on Tuesday.

Heatwave weather for Aberdeen, Moray and Highlands

Heatwave: What’s the weather to be where you are today?

