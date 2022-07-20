‘Check your journey time’: ScotRail reintroduces 700 services from today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail is reminding customers to check their journey before they travel as its temporary timetable will come to an end today.

It means the restoration of earlier first trains and later last trains on routes across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands as well as the rest of Scotland.

The train operator had been running a reduced service since May 23 due to a dispute with train drivers over pay and conditions.

The temporary timetable had been introduced due to the impact of a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working during the pay dispute.

With progress made in pay negotiations, the union put the pay offer to members with a recommendation to accept.

‘Working flat out’

This recommendation led to members voting to accept, and ScotRail was notified of the results on Monday, July 11.

Since then, ScotRail’s train planning staff have been “working flat out” to carry out the changes required for the near 700 services to be reintroduced.

This has included scheduling the movement of trains to where they need to be, with rosters for general grade staff and schedules for drivers being altered.

The train operator said it has also had to manage some increases in Covid-related absences as part of this, following the recent surge in infections across the country.

There is also the potential for knock-on disruption to some services tomorrow, as a result of the extreme heat on some routes over recent days, with potential damage to infrastructure and the possibility of trains being out of position.

Check the timetable

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “I’d like to thank our customers for their patience through what has been a very challenging few months.

Good Morning! It's ^Megan here for the early shift today. Our timetable – based on May 2022 levels – has now been reinstated. Please check your journey before travelling today.https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG pic.twitter.com/utdiaWoc3j — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 20, 2022

“I’d encourage customers to check their journey before they travel as our timetable returns to May 2022 levels, particularly given the disruption to services over recent days due to the extreme heat.

He continued: “We know how much people right across the country rely on rail travel, so we’re pleased to increase the number of services.

“Reaching such a positive resolution is a big step forward and everyone at ScotRail can now focus our efforts on providing the safest, greenest, and most reliable railway we can.”

Customers can check which services are running on the ScotRail website at scotrail.co.uk/timetables, or through the ScotRail app.