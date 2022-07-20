‘Check your journey time’: ScotRail reintroduces 700 services from today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Check your journey time’: ScotRail reintroduces 700 services from today

By Louise Glen
July 20, 2022, 7:45 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 9:16 am
ScotRail's full timetable has been restored today.
ScotRail is reminding customers to check their journey before they travel as its temporary timetable will come to an end today.

It means the restoration of earlier first trains and later last trains on routes across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands as well as the rest of Scotland.

The train operator had been running a reduced service since May 23 due to a dispute with train drivers over pay and conditions.

The temporary timetable had been introduced due to the impact of a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working during the pay dispute.

With progress made in pay negotiations, the union put the pay offer to members with a recommendation to accept.

‘Working flat out’

This recommendation led to members voting to accept, and ScotRail was notified of the results on Monday, July 11.

Since then, ScotRail’s train planning staff have been “working flat out” to carry out the changes required for the near 700 services to be reintroduced.

David Simpson.

This has included scheduling the movement of trains to where they need to be, with rosters for general grade staff and schedules for drivers being altered.

The train operator said it has also had to manage some increases in Covid-related absences as part of this, following the recent surge in infections across the country.

There is also the potential for knock-on disruption to some services tomorrow, as a result of the extreme heat on some routes over recent days, with potential damage to infrastructure and the possibility of trains being out of position.

Check the timetable

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “I’d like to thank our customers for their patience through what has been a very challenging few months.

“I’d encourage customers to check their journey before they travel as our timetable returns to May 2022 levels, particularly given the disruption to services over recent days due to the extreme heat.

He continued: “We know how much people right across the country rely on rail travel, so we’re pleased to increase the number of services.

“Reaching such a positive resolution is a big step forward and everyone at ScotRail can now focus our efforts on providing the safest, greenest, and most reliable railway we can.”

Customers can check which services are running on the ScotRail website at scotrail.co.uk/timetables, or through the ScotRail app.

