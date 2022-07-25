Stagecoach Bluebird changes coming in August: What you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stagecoach Bluebird changes coming in August: What you need to know

By cbuchan
July 25, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:57 pm
Stagecoach have added a new service and updated other services.

Stagecoach Bluebird has announced changes to their timetables and a new service starting in the north-east.

The revised timetables will come into effect from August 22.

The addition of Ellon Academy as a stop on certain X60 services between Aberdeen, Ellon, and Peterhead and a new journey for this service leaving from Union Square and stopping at the academy aims to provide new links to pupils at the school.

As does the introduction of the new S61 service, which will run once in each direction on schooldays between Cruden Bay and Ellon Academy via Hatton.

A new return journey has also been added to the 69C service between Peterhead and Fraserburgh on college days at the Fraserburgh campus of North East Scotland College (NESCol).

All changes to Stagecoach Bluebird timetables

Service 26 (Stonehaven – Laurencekirk)

  • 05:38 and 06:49 departures Monday to Friday from Stonehaven will now operate the full route via Drumlithie and Glenbervie

Service 49 (Inverurie – Oldmeldrum – Ellon) 

  • 11:47 departure on Saturday from Inverurie will operate via Udny Green

Service 69C (Peterhead – Fraserburgh) 

  • New journey departing Peterhead Back Street at 07:47 on days NESCol Fraserburgh is open. Arrives at NESCol Fraserburgh Campus at 08:36.
  • Return journey departing NESCol Fraserburgh Campus at 16:15 Monday to Thursday or 16:00 on Friday. Arrives in Peterhead at 17:05 or 16:50 respectively.

Service X60 (Peterhead – Ellon – Aberdeen)

  • 08:00 Monday to Friday journey now departs Grange Road at 07:15, Waterside at 07:20, and Peterhead Interchange at 07:30. It will additionally stop at Ellon Academy at 08:15.
  • New journey departing Aberdeen Union Square at 14:20 Wednesday to Friday and only on school days. The journey will stop at Ellon Academy at 15:00 before continuing to Peterhead.
  • 15:00 departure from Aberdeen Union Square will additionally stop at Ellon Academy at 15:45, resulting in minor adjustments to the rest of the journey.

New S61 Service (Cruden Bay – Ellon Academy)

  • 07:34 service on schooldays direct from Cruden Bay to Ellon Academy via Hatton, arriving at Ellon Academy at 08:15.
  • 15:40 service on Monday and Tuesday schooldays arriving in Cruden Bay at 16:24.
  • 15:00 service Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday schooldays arriving in Cruden Bay at 15:44.

