Stagecoach Bluebird changes coming in August: What you need to know

Stagecoach Bluebird has announced changes to their timetables and a new service starting in the north-east.

The revised timetables will come into effect from August 22.

The addition of Ellon Academy as a stop on certain X60 services between Aberdeen, Ellon, and Peterhead and a new journey for this service leaving from Union Square and stopping at the academy aims to provide new links to pupils at the school.

As does the introduction of the new S61 service, which will run once in each direction on schooldays between Cruden Bay and Ellon Academy via Hatton.

A new return journey has also been added to the 69C service between Peterhead and Fraserburgh on college days at the Fraserburgh campus of North East Scotland College (NESCol).

All changes to Stagecoach Bluebird timetables

Service 26 (Stonehaven – Laurencekirk)

05:38 and 06:49 departures Monday to Friday from Stonehaven will now operate the full route via Drumlithie and Glenbervie

Service 49 (Inverurie – Oldmeldrum – Ellon)

11:47 departure on Saturday from Inverurie will operate via Udny Green

Service 69C (Peterhead – Fraserburgh)

New journey departing Peterhead Back Street at 07:47 on days NESCol Fraserburgh is open. Arrives at NESCol Fraserburgh Campus at 08:36.

Return journey departing NESCol Fraserburgh Campus at 16:15 Monday to Thursday or 16:00 on Friday. Arrives in Peterhead at 17:05 or 16:50 respectively.

Service X60 (Peterhead – Ellon – Aberdeen)

08:00 Monday to Friday journey now departs Grange Road at 07:15, Waterside at 07:20, and Peterhead Interchange at 07:30. It will additionally stop at Ellon Academy at 08:15.

New journey departing Aberdeen Union Square at 14:20 Wednesday to Friday and only on school days. The journey will stop at Ellon Academy at 15:00 before continuing to Peterhead.

15:00 departure from Aberdeen Union Square will additionally stop at Ellon Academy at 15:45, resulting in minor adjustments to the rest of the journey.

New S61 Service (Cruden Bay – Ellon Academy)

07:34 service on schooldays direct from Cruden Bay to Ellon Academy via Hatton, arriving at Ellon Academy at 08:15.

15:40 service on Monday and Tuesday schooldays arriving in Cruden Bay at 16:24.

15:00 service Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday schooldays arriving in Cruden Bay at 15:44.