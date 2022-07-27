Wednesday’s rail strike will cause north-east train cancellations to continue the following day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strike action on Wednesday July 27, will result in cancelled and amended services across the north-east the following day.

Although no strikes will be taking place on Thursday, services across Aberdeen, Inverness and the north will be affected.

The strike action, while not directly linked to ScotRail, will affect the running of railways as RMT union members strike on Wednesday.

No trains north of the Central Belt are running during the strike.

Staff that operate “safety-critical roles” like maintenance and signalling across the rail network are embroiled in a pay dispute with Network Rail.

Rail lines outside the Central Belt are more reliant on manual signalling and are the reason so many services are unable to run.

What Scotrail services have been cancelled?

14 trains leaving Aberdeen, mainly to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness.

The 7am and 7.22am Elgin to Inverness.

Eight trains from Inverness due to leave in the morning.

The 5.21am Oban to Glasgow Queen Street.

The 6:18am Wick to Inverness.

For a full list of cancelled services visit the Scotrail website.