Should Caledonian Sleeper be taken into public ownership?

The Caledonian Sleeper train service should be brought into public ownership, trade unionists have argued.

The service is a key link between Scotland and England, taking passengers between London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Aberdeen and Fort William.

Jenny Gilruth, the transport minister for the Scottish Government, confirmed in October the service’s current operator Serco will have its contract terminated in June.

She said that Serco’s proposals for continuing to run the service was rejected “on the grounds of not representing value for money to the public”.

With the end of Serco’s contract coming down the track, the RMT rail union now wants the Scottish Government to bring the Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership, like it has done with Scot Rail.

The union claims such a move will ensure that money is funnelled back into the service to provide for customers and staff — rather than shareholders.

‘Scottish Government needs to take control of Caledonian Sleeper’

Earlier this week, two members of the Inverness branch of the RMT rail union took advantage of the official opening of the new Inverness Airport Railway Station to unroll a banner calling for the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised.

Conor Cheyne, branch secretary, and fellow activist George Alexander MacIver hoped to catch the eye of the Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth at her grand unveiling the £42 million project.

Mr Cheyne said: “The Scottish Governments move to bring Scotrail into public ownership is welcomed, but we would encourage them to do a similar move for the Sleeper.

“This will ensure that Scotland’s railways are run for the people, rather than a small minority of wealthy shareholders.”

Mike Lynch, general secretary for RMT, previously said: “It must be taken into public ownership so a first class service can be provided which will encourage the travelling public to use rail for overnight journeys”.

‘Caledonian Sleeper remains important part of Scotland’s transport mix’

It is understood Ms Gilruth wanted to speak to the RMT members, but that they had left before she had the chance.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Following the Scottish Ministers’ rejection of Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited’s Rebasing proposal in October 2022, the current Caledonian Sleeper franchise agreement will terminate on 25 June 2023.

“The Caledonian Sleeper remains an important part of Scotland’s transport mix, particularly for Highland and rural communities.”

Serco was provided with an opportunity to comment.

