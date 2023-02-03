Should Caledonian Sleeper be taken into public ownership?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Should Caledonian Sleeper be taken into public ownership?

By Donna MacAllister
February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 5:58 pm
RMT activist George Alexander MacIver,, left, with branch secretary, Conor Cheyne, with their bright yellow banner calling for Caledonian Sleeper to be taken into public ownership. Image: RMT
RMT activist George Alexander MacIver,, left, with branch secretary, Conor Cheyne, with their bright yellow banner calling for Caledonian Sleeper to be taken into public ownership. Image: RMT

The Caledonian Sleeper train service should be brought into public ownership, trade unionists have argued.

The service is a key link between Scotland and England, taking passengers between London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Aberdeen and Fort William.

Jenny Gilruth, the transport minister for the Scottish Government, confirmed in October the service’s current operator Serco will have its contract terminated in June.

She said that Serco’s proposals for continuing to run the service was rejected “on the grounds of not representing value for money to the public”.

With the end of Serco’s contract coming down the track, the RMT rail union now wants the Scottish Government to bring the Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership, like it has done with Scot Rail.

The union claims such a move will ensure that money is funnelled back into the service to provide for customers and staff — rather than shareholders.

‘Scottish Government needs to take control of Caledonian Sleeper’

The Caledonian Sleeper. Image: Sally Hampton

Earlier this week, two members of the Inverness branch of the RMT rail union took advantage of the official opening of the new Inverness Airport Railway Station to unroll a banner calling for the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised.

Conor Cheyne, branch secretary, and fellow activist George Alexander MacIver hoped to catch the eye of the Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth at her grand unveiling the £42 million project.

Mr Cheyne said: “The Scottish Governments move to bring Scotrail into public ownership is welcomed, but we would encourage them to do a similar move for the Sleeper.

“This will ensure that Scotland’s railways are run for the people, rather than a small minority of wealthy shareholders.”

Mike Lynch, general secretary for RMT, previously said: “It must be taken into public ownership so a first class service can be provided which will encourage the travelling public to use rail for overnight journeys”.

‘Caledonian Sleeper remains important part of Scotland’s transport mix’

Passengers go aboard The Caledonian Sleeper. Image: Kenny Elrick

It is understood Ms Gilruth wanted to speak to the RMT members, but that they had left before she had the chance.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Following the Scottish Ministers’ rejection of Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited’s Rebasing proposal in October 2022, the current Caledonian Sleeper franchise agreement will terminate on 25 June 2023.

“The Caledonian Sleeper remains an important part of Scotland’s transport mix, particularly for Highland and rural communities.”

Serco was provided with an opportunity to comment.

