Drivers on Schoolhill could face three points and £100 fine

If you drive through the Schoolhill pedestrian zone you could end up with three points on your licence and a £100 fine, police have confirmed.

Officers are currently conducting “high-visibility patrols” of the area due to concerns for the number of vehicles ignoring restrictions.

According to the street signs at Schoolhill erected in January, only walkers and cyclists are allowed to enter the zone from Back Wynd to Flourmill Lane.

It’s also marked out with big black planters.

The only exception is for vehicles loading from 4.30pm to 11am.

Yet despite the new rules in place, a lot of motorised traffic has been reported driving through the restricted section of Schoolhill.

Last week, our timelapse camera recorded more than 200 cars, vans and lorries in one day.

Officers stopping and speaking to drivers this morning at Schoolhill

This morning, police officers were flagging down vehicles soon after they entered the pedestrian zone.

They engaged in extensive conversations with the drivers they stopped.

Local area commander and chief inspector David Paterson said the police are “aware of concerns that a number of motorists are failing to adhere to the new traffic restrictions” in the area.

He said: “Police Scotland have enforcement powers for vehicles contravening traffic signs and restrictions in this new zone, with penalties such as fixed penalty notices being issued or alternatively reported cases to the procurator fiscal.

“Officers also have discretionary powers to educate drivers, especially when new traffic management arrangements are introduced.

“We are not prescriptive with our balance of enforcement and education.”

We asked the police if the multiple drivers flagged down and spoken to this morning were being fined, or were being educated about the new rules.

A police spokesman said he could not provide details.

How much would a fine be?

However, when we asked about what exactly the potential fines entail, the police were more forthcoming.

They told us that it depends on the offence and the circumstances, but in general terms a ticket issued could mean three penalty points on your licence and a £100 fine, or a £50 fine and no points.

Ch Insp Paterson added: “Officers will be out over the next few weeks carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to address the concerns raised, and we will continue to work with our partners at the local authority to improve safety in the area.

“I would ask that all motorists familiarise themselves with the ongoing changes to the city centre road network so as to not fall foul of the subsequent legislation.

“The threat of enforcement should not be the only reason why drivers follow the rules of the road, and I would urge all motorists to take personal responsibility for their actions.”

What does the council say about its new pedestrian area on Schoolhill?

A council spokeswoman said the pedestrianisation of the Schoolhill area is designed to “provide a safe and secure walking environment for pedestrians visiting local shops and businesses”.

“The council welcomes the support of Police Scotland in enforcing and raising awareness of the new traffic restrictions in this area,” she added.

Watch our timelapse video of 200 drivers breaking the rules in one day at Schoolhill: