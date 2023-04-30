Investigation underway following grounding of MV Pentalina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Investigation underway following grounding of MV Pentalina

The vessel was grounded following reports of a fire and “minor water ingress”, understood to have been caused by a sudden mechanical failure.

By Ross Hempseed
MV Pentalina, the Orkney ferry that was grounded due to reports of a fire onboard.
MV Pentalina returned to service last week after obtaining safety certificate from MCA. Image: RNLI Longhope Lifeboat/Facebook.

Pentland Ferries has confirmed an investigation is underway into the grounding of the MV Pentalina that occurred on Saturday.

The vessel ran aground just 300ft from its destination of St Margaret’s Hope at around 7.30pm, prompting an evacuation.

Sixty people were transferred onto RNLI lifeboats and transported to shore, with no serious injuries reported.

The vessel, operated by Pentland Ferries, was grounded following reports of a fire and “minor water ingress”, understood to have been caused by a sudden mechanical failure.

Managing director of Pentland Ferries, Helen Inkster said: “The vessel was moved from the beach to the linkspan at 6.30am this morning and is now undergoing a survey, from which we will know what (if any) damage has been sustained.

“Only when we know the extent of the problem, can we formulate a plan to resume service.

“The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) is conducting a survey and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are expected to arrive on Tuesday (2 May).

“We understand the impact this will have on the local community and those with travel plans.”

Investigation launched into what happened.

It comes as the vessel received its safety certificate from the MCA only last week.

A spokesperson for the MCA said: “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, in conjunction with the vessel’s classification society, completed surveys on the vessel Pentalina on April 18 and issued a Passenger Ship Safety Certificate.

“At this time the vessel met the standards required for issue of this certificate.

“Surveyors from the MCA will be attending the vessel today [April 30] in St Margaret’s Hope to undertake initial fact finding to establish the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The MV Pentalina returned to service the Orkney to Caithness route following the departure of the newer MV Alfred to the west coast to join CalMac.

There are now questions surrounding what happened, with the maritime union RMT calling for a “thorough investigation”.

An RMT spokesman said: “We are aware of a major incident onboard the MV Pentalina, which has run aground, taking on water with a fire in the engine room.

“A thorough investigation will be needed to establish how this major incident aboard the Pentland Ferries vessel occurred.”

Passengers being evacuated from the MV Pentalina after it was grounded in St Margaret’s Hope following reports of a fire.
Passengers were evacuated from the MV Pentalina on Saturday evening. Image: RNLI Longhope Lifeboat/Facebook.

‘Immediate answers needed’

Gordon Martin, Scottish organiser for the RMT, told BBC Scotland the union had “raised a number of safety concerns” over the years about the Pentalina.

He said: “A major disaster has been averted.

“We could have had a real, real situation on our hands. We’re going from a crisis to a farce in the ferry sector in Scotland at the moment.”

Orkney MP Alistair Carmichael said it is essential for the MCA to provide answers quickly to prevent loss of public confidence in the ferry service.

He said: “The service provided by Pentland Ferries is an essential one for Orkney that is used and valued by many local people.

“It is essential that we have early and full answers from the Maritime Coastguard Agency, who certified the service for use just days ago.

“It is in no one’s interests for confidence in the service to be damaged and questions left unanswered.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, who is from Orkney, said the incident was “hugely concerning”.

Alistair Carmichael, who has called for quick answers to the MV Pentalina grounding,
Alistair Carmichael has called for quick answers to the MV Pentalina grounding, Image: Shutterstock

‘Pitiful lack of resilience’ in Scotland’s ferry network

He praised the efforts of the crew and local responders who got everyone to safety but raised concerns over how long the ferry is out of action and cannot service the “vital” route between Orkney and Caithness.

“The Pentalina was only summoned back into action this week because the MV Alfred had to be seconded from Pentland Ferries to help plug gaps in the ageing, unreliable CalMac fleet,” he said.

“While it will be important to know just how this incident came about, my immediate concern is for what this means for Orkney and how long this vital link for our islands will be severed.”

He also notes the incident exposes the “pitiful lack of resilience” in Scotland’s ferry network, which has been under pressure for months.

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur added: “There are important questions for the MCA to answer, having so recently inspected and certified MV Pentalina fit for service.

“People in Orkney will expect answers to those questions as a matter of urgency, not least given the importance of this service to the Orkney community.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The current priority is for Pentland Ferries to assess the condition of the vessel and any next steps to determine when she can return to service on the Pentland Firth.

“All parties will work to minimise disruption to services to Orkney and Parliament will be kept updated. ”

Pentland Ferries has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Transport

A miserable rainy day on the A90 between Aberdeen and Glasgow in February 2022. Preferable to taking a train? Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Kieran Beattie: Car is (unfortunately) still king for Aberdeen to central belt travel
4
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
The safety improvements on the A96 are being carried out after concerns were raised about the number of crashes in the area. Pictured is police at the scene of an accident at Brodie in July 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New road signs to be installed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns
Corran ferry
Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran…
Parking fines in Argyll towns, including Oban, will increase to £100. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Parking fines throughout Argyll and Bute increase to £100
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Volunteer escort John MacLeod with users Arlene Cowie (left) and Ella Donaldson before the journey home begins. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's a lifeline': New minibus helps Inverness charity's drive to meet growing demand for…
MV Alfred
MV Alfred to begin nine-month charter with CalMac this week following delay
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
7

Most Read

1
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
2
Michael Bublé fans holding a handmade sign before the start of the P&J Live event.
Gallery: Michael Bublé oozed with energy as he wowed the crowd at P&J Live
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen…
5
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub.
Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from…
6
Partygoers beaming at a May Day event at Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
7
SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland’ with transport failures, warns billionaire bus tycoon
8
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
9
Michael Bublé performing at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Review: Michael Bublé brings ‘the greatest show on Earth’ to P&J Live
10
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival

More from Press and Journal

Potato and spring barley planting has been delayed in the UK and elsewhere. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Richard Wright: Rainfall fails to ease water worries in EU
A stream near Castlebay was allegedly contaminated. Image: PA
Man, 67, charged after allegedly contaminating stream near Castlebay
Stoneywood's Cory Ritchie celebrating after scoring to make it 3-1 against Dufftown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Former Don breaks Hermes' hearts with late winner in Quest Engineering Cup
Around 4000 Caley Thistle fans were behind their team for the Hampden semi win against Falkirk. How many more will join them for the final? Image: SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle deserve huge backing when they chase unlikely Scottish Cup triumph…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says shut-out success has been a team effort
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: 'If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald makes the second of his three penalty saves to win the shoot-out. Image: Neil Paterson
Lovat boss Jamie Matheson hails 'best goalkeeper in Scotland' following shootout win at Beauly
Stoneywood wicket keeper Andrew Maclaren and Heriots batsman James Dickinson. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce slip to opening defeat; Aberdeenshire and Huntly make winning starts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a family feud and a baby attack
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]