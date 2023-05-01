Extra NorthLink ferries investigated after MV Pentalina services cancelled ‘until further notice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra NorthLink ferries investigated after MV Pentalina services cancelled ‘until further notice’

The MV Pentalina is out of service after running aground off the coast of Orkney.

By David Mackay
NorthLink now temporarily runs the only ferries on the Pentland Firth after the MV Pentalina ran aground. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
NorthLink now temporarily runs the only ferries on the Pentland Firth after the MV Pentalina ran aground. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Extra capacity on NorthLink ferries is being investigated after the MV Pentalina ran aground on the Orkney coast at the weekend.

Pentland Ferries has cancelled its sailings between St Margaret’s Hope and Gills Bay until further notice after the emergency, which is believed to have been sparked by a fire.

The incident means capacity on Orkney sailings has been dramatically reduced with six daily sailings to the mainland lost, increasing to eight from Thursday when the summer timetable had been due to start.

It has sparked concerns about the impact on islanders travelling to the mainland as well as freight transport.

Extra NorthLink services?

MV Pentalina only received a safety certificate on April 18 with Pentland Ferries bringing it back into use to cover for MV Alfred, which is currently on lease to the Scottish Government to plug gaps in the CalMac network.

Today Transport Minister Kevin Stewart told the BBC there was no “recall” option on the contract to return the ferry to service in Orkney.

MV Pentalina, the Orkney ferry that was grounded due to reports of a fire onboard.
MV Pentalina ran aground near St Margaret’s Hope. Image: RNLI Longhope Lifeboat/Facebook.

However, he added that from today, a third return service on the NorthLink route between Stromness and Scrabster has been introduced due to the start of the summer timetable.

Mr Stewart has revealed talks are already under way to investigate whether there is capacity to add a fourth daily return service.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “When MV Alfred ran aground in previous years we managed to up the NorthLink services from Scrabster to Stromness to four and that is something we will look at as we move forward, I said to the leader of Orkney Islands Council.

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart says NorthLink ferries could be used to cover for the MV Pentalina. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“As well as that we would look to increase NorthLink capacity from Aberdeen to the Northern Isles.

“I think that additional (third) service coming into play is really helpful and we need to continue to review that to ensure Orcadians are well served.”

What happened on board the MV Pentalina?

Emergency services rescued 60 people from the MV Pentalina after it ran aground just 300ft from its sailing to St Margaret’s Hope at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

RNLI lifeboats were used to transport people to shore with no serious injuries reported.

There have been reports of a fire on board the ferry and some “minor water ingress”, believed to have been caused by a sudden mechanical failure of some kind.

Investigators are due to arrive in Orkney today to begin an assessment to determine the cause.

