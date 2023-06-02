Solution for ongoing problems with A83 in Argyll proposed by Transport Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Solution for ongoing problems with A83 in Argyll proposed by Transport Scotland

The construction of a debris flow shelter is the preferred option for the long-term solution.

By Louise Glen
An artists impression of the A83 rest and Be THankful where a long tunnel runs alongside the hillside
Transport Scotland have made proposals for the Rest and Be Thankful. Image: Transport Scotland.

The construction of a debris flow shelter is the preferred option for addressing the challenges on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

The selection of the preferred option follows design and assessment work on five options through the Glen Croe valley.

It is understood the cost will be £400million.

Debris flow shelters are tunnels with one open side and are a recognised means of protecting the road and its users from falling rock and debris in areas susceptible to landslides.

Transport Scotland say they have been “successfully used across Europe and beyond for many years”.

An online exhibition was due to go live today – but when we checked first thing an error message appeared.

When it is up and running it can be accessed here.

A83 Rest and Be Thankful ‘open for business’

It is hoped the public will view and comment on the preferred route option.

Public exhibitions will be held for four days from June 12 in Arrochar and then Lochgilphead.

The Transport Scotland project team and technical advisors will be available to answer questions on the proposals for the route.

Minister for transport Kevin Stewart MSP said: “The Scottish Government has been working tirelessly to find a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“The identification of the preferred route option through the Glen Croe valley is a very important milestone in finding a solution to this long-standing problem. The proposed new debris flow shelter will help protect the road and road users from future landslides.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has published plans for the A83 rest and be thankful. Kevin is sitting in the Aberdeen FC seats, he is smiling with a red tie and navy blue suit.
Transport minister Kevin Stewart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

He continued: “We want to hear from the public on our proposals and both the online exhibition and public exhibitions in two weeks are your opportunity to tell us what you think.

“Work will now be taken forward at pace to further develop our proposals, including the detailed development and assessment of the preferred option along with the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment, draft Road Orders and draft Compulsory Purchase Orders.”

A congested Rest and Be Thankful A83. Cars are backed up on the road.
Rest and Be Thankful, Argyll. Image: Supplied.

The Old Military Road – the alternative route for motorists when the main route is out of commission. He said the first phase is expected to begin later this year.

He explained: “This will increase resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of closures due to flooding, meaning more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions.”

Adding: “I am looking forward to chairing the next meeting of the A83 Taskforce later in June and updating the members on progress.

“These developments underline the Scottish Government’s commitment to work with key stakeholders and local communities and ensure that Argyll and Bute remains open for business.”

