Solution for ongoing problems with A83 in Argyll proposed by Transport Scotland

The construction of a debris flow shelter is the preferred option for addressing the challenges on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

The selection of the preferred option follows design and assessment work on five options through the Glen Croe valley.

It is understood the cost will be £400million.

Debris flow shelters are tunnels with one open side and are a recognised means of protecting the road and its users from falling rock and debris in areas susceptible to landslides.

Transport Scotland say they have been “successfully used across Europe and beyond for many years”.

An online exhibition was due to go live today – but when we checked first thing an error message appeared.

When it is up and running it can be accessed here.

It is hoped the public will view and comment on the preferred route option.

Public exhibitions will be held for four days from June 12 in Arrochar and then Lochgilphead.

The Transport Scotland project team and technical advisors will be available to answer questions on the proposals for the route.

Minister for transport Kevin Stewart MSP said: “The Scottish Government has been working tirelessly to find a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“The identification of the preferred route option through the Glen Croe valley is a very important milestone in finding a solution to this long-standing problem. The proposed new debris flow shelter will help protect the road and road users from future landslides.

He continued: “We want to hear from the public on our proposals and both the online exhibition and public exhibitions in two weeks are your opportunity to tell us what you think.

“Work will now be taken forward at pace to further develop our proposals, including the detailed development and assessment of the preferred option along with the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment, draft Road Orders and draft Compulsory Purchase Orders.”

The Old Military Road – the alternative route for motorists when the main route is out of commission. He said the first phase is expected to begin later this year.

He explained: “This will increase resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of closures due to flooding, meaning more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions.”

Adding: “I am looking forward to chairing the next meeting of the A83 Taskforce later in June and updating the members on progress.

“These developments underline the Scottish Government’s commitment to work with key stakeholders and local communities and ensure that Argyll and Bute remains open for business.”