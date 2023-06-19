‘It shouldn’t have to be like this’: Orkney Ferries boss pleads for government assistance following weekend of disruption

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of Orkney Ferries has called for the Scottish Government to help following disruption to ferry services over the weekend.

Michelle Thomson, chairwoman of Orkney Ferries and local councillor, says the government need to “get back to the table” to discuss the future of ferries on Orkney.

Nine ferries operate around the islands, however at the weekend two were pulled from service due to issues, having a knock-on effect for passengers.

On Friday, the Earl Thorfinn developed bow thruster issues and then on Saturday morning, the Earl Sigurd, which had been completing additional runs, had a collision with the Galt Buoy.

The Sigurd was pulled from service so the team at Orkney Ferries could assess the damage.

The quick-thinking team then decided to transfer the working bow thruster from the Sigurd to the Thorfinn.

The Thorfinn resumed service on Saturday evening, however, the ferry operator had to amend the timetable due to the loss of a vessel.

Both vessels operate the North Isles route servicing the islands of Westray, Stronsay, Eday and Sanday.

Ms Thomson said: “Our crews – both shoreside and at sea – worked incredibly hard on Friday to deal with the issues from the Thorfinn, drafting in the Nordic Sea as a passenger-only service and coming up with some creative timetabling to keep things moving as best they could.

‘It shouldn’t have to be like this’

“When the news came through on Saturday about the Sigurd, we could have been completely scunnered.

“Some would have thrown in the towel in exasperation and accepted the situation as it was.

“Not our team – they rolled their sleeves up, got their heads together and came up with a practical solution to keep the service running.

“It shouldn’t have to be like this though. With every day, week, month and year that passes without a resolution, the resilience of our fleet is slipping away like sand in an egg timer – time is absolutely of the essence and the Scottish Government needs to get back to the table.”

Due to the disruption, concerns have been raised over Orkney’s ageing internal fleet.

Disruption has impacted many of Scotland’s ferry services over the past few years due to ageing vessels at CalMac, the Corran Ferry and Pentland Ferries.

Recently the government provided funding to help transfer the MV Alfred from the Pentland Firth to the west coast to assist CalMac.

Former deputy first minister John Swinney set up a task force in December 2022 to tackle the problem, which last met in January 2023.

Following the government changeover, the task force has yet to meet, despite the attempts to reach out, with talks stalled for the time being.

‘Things must get moving’

Council leader James Stockan added: “These issues are impacting on us as the tourist season is in full swing – with islanders relying on visitors to generate income and on the essential supplies of goods and services – meaning that lengthy disruptions will impact on the sustainability of the isles communities.

“I’m highly disappointed that after an initial meeting with such incredible promise, this issue has not been prioritised by the Scottish Government.

“I wrote to the first minister a few weeks ago and I’m still awaiting a reply. Our officers have been working hard in the background, but the dialogue can’t progress further without direction from the politicians – things must get moving.”

A government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to the Orkney Internal Ferry Replacement Task Force.

“The next timing of the next meeting will be agreed with relevant stakeholders in due course.”