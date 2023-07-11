Aberdeen entrepreneur launches ‘hopper’ service from airport to city centre to combat taxi queues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen entrepreneur launches ‘hopper’ service from airport to city centre to combat taxi queues

Alan Findlater decided to create the service between the airport and city centre hotels after seeing how long people were waiting for taxis.

By Ross Hempseed
Taxi rank at Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taxi rank at Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen entrepreneur has created a new “hopper” bus service from the airport to the city centre aimed at tourists and businesspeople.

Alan Findlater of Premier Coaches came up with the idea after meeting a businessman who had to wait 90 minutes for a taxi to take him two miles into Aberdeen.

Determined to give visitors to the Granite City a good first impression, Mr Findlater invested his own money into the new scheme.

The ABZ Hotel Hoppa launched this week, offering travel from Aberdeen International Airport with hotels in a two-mile radius.

The aim is to free up airport taxis for longer journeys and thereby improve visitors’ experience.

Recently, people have hit out at the taxi queues at the airport, complaining about the hot conditions within the queueing tunnel.

The passengers were left queuing in the tunnel which has risen in temperature. Image: Rick Steen.

The airport manages its own taxi service and currently has a fleet of 75 cars.

At first, the service will run when necessary around peak times for travel, taking users to the Hilton Teca, Aloft, Moxy and Hampton by Hilton.

Eventually, Mr Findlater wants to ramp up the frequency to every half an hour connecting more hotels, landmarks and transport hubs.

‘First impressions really matter’

He said: “I think we have all heard or read stories about people being left to wait for extended periods to get taxis from the airport at peak times.

“First impressions really matter – and I want people to people to have a positive first interaction with this region.

“When we looked into the issue further, we found that more than a third of the fares from the airport are under £15, suggesting that many are travelling to the multitude of surrounding hotels.

The Hilton Teca is one of the hotels where the hopper service will call at. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“So, if we can serve these passengers with a shuttle service, that potentially frees up taxis to support passengers looking to travel further afield, cutting taxi queues and improving the visitor experience.

“This is not the complete solution, but it is certainly a start, and I am really keen to see this grow.”

Looking to the future, Mr Findlater hopes to operate a hopper service between the airport and Dyce railway station.

