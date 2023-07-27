Moray duo drive five days to Kyiv to reunite homesick Ukrainian family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Moray duo drive five days to Kyiv to reunite homesick Ukrainian family

Chris Harris and Danny Ralph helped Katya Voichenko and her two daughters reunite with family back in Ukraine.

By Ross Hempseed

Two men from Moray have driven 2,500 miles to transport a Ukrainian family back home to Kyiv.

Chris Harris from Burghead says he has had “a desire to get involved” in helping Ukrainians since the war began.

His friend Danny Ralph, from Forres, had a Ukrainian family staying with him for nine months, but they were feeling homesick, so the duo decided to drive them back home.

He, his wife Julie, and children Freda and Fraser opened their homes to the Ukrainian refugees.

Katya Voichenko and her daughters Masha and Ksyusha came to Moray nine months ago, fleeing the war in her homeland, leaving behind her partner Dima and son Leo.

They could not leave the country as men aged 18-60 were required to stay and support the war effort.

From L-R: Ksyusha, Masha, Katya (Inverurie), Danny, Chris. Image: Danny Ralph.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “It’s very difficult for mothers who had a full family in Ukraine before the war, but are now raising children without the father who stayed in Ukraine. It’s a really important reason why people are going home.

“The children are very homesick. They want to study in Ukraine. They want to work in the future in Ukraine.”

Before the war, the family lived in the town of Sumy, just 20 miles from the Russian border.

While eager to get home, Ms Voichenko enjoyed her time in Scotland and was even able to continue her hobby of pottery.

Her two daughters also created hundreds of fridge magnets with both the Saltire and Ukrainian flags to raise money for the trip and to save some money for school books and supplies.

Daughters, Masha and Ksyusha made fridge magnets to fund the trip and for school supplies on their return to Ukraine. Image: Danny Ralph.

‘The children are very homesick’

But after months of not being able to be with the rest of her family, Mr Ralph and Mr Harris decided to help the family get back to Ukraine.

Mr Ralph says that his and Ms Voichenko’s family became very close during the time spent together

The duo travelled to Aberdeen, where they got a 17-seater minibus for the five-day trip across Europe, thanks to the help of Helen Will from Global Aid Train.

Katya Voichenko was reunited with her sister Leanna in Luxembourg. Image: Danny Ralph.

The group made a pitstop in Luxembourg to visit Ms Voickenko’s sister Leanna, which was an emotional reunion as the two sisters had not seen each other since the war broke out.

Once in Kyiv, the family was reunited amidst uncertainty as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

Mr Harris started a GoFundMe page for the trip to Ukraine, with several friends and family asking to help after finding out their plans.

The group also transported medical supplies to a children’s hospital in Kyiv. Image: Chris Harris.

They were able to take several passengers and supplies with them, including another Katya in Inverurie who was heading home for a friend’s funeral, who had died fighting against Russia.

Once in Ukraine they were able to deliver supplies donated by Tesco to Tomothy Sloan and his wife Rhoda in Lutsk who feed more than 360 refugees weekly.

They also delivered medical aid to a children’s hospital in Kyiv, with Mr Harris hoping it “makes a small difference” to people struggling due to the war.

While in Ukraine, Mr Harris and Mr Ralph have been tasked with bringing refugees back to Scotland under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Those coming to the UK will be dropped off in Surrey and Edinburgh with host families, while Mr Ralph will continue to keep his home open to Ms Voichenko and her family if she decides to return to Moray.

More from Transport

The world's most famous steam engine, 60103 Flying Scotsman, turns 100 years old this year.
Where will the Flying Scotsman be near me this October?
Highland councillors Bill Lobban and Raymond Bremner make a plea for discussions on the dualling of the A9.
A9 dualling: Highland Council chiefs' plea for meeting with Scottish Government
MV Hebridean Isles due to issues has remained in dry dock since May. Image: Allan Milligan.
MV Hebridean Isles to remain out of action for another five weeks
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: doubts remains about future of of Inverness centre regeneration plans
RNLI Buckie Lifeboat out at sea. Image: RNLI/Nigel Millard.
Buckie lifeboat comes to aid of seasick family adrift off the Moray coast
MV Hebrides ferry leaving Uig.
Islanders welcome CalMac's decision to return ferry mezzanine deck
Transport minister Mairi McAllan speaking to A9 road campaigner Laura Hansler. they were speaking after an A9 crisis summit was held at Eden Court in Inverness..
A9 Dualling: Transport Secretary admits safety measures alone are 'not enough'
Scotrail services between Aberdeen and Dundee have been cancelled. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee closed for over an hour due to track…
Part of a new cycle route on South College Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Has £10.7 million South College Street project made a difference?
Catering business owner Josh McKenzie worries it could affect his business.
Tyre Extinguishers strike again leaving Aberdeen business owners fearing for their livelihoods