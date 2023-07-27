Moray duo drive five days to Kyiv to reunite homesick Ukrainian family

Two men from Moray have driven 2,500 miles to transport a Ukrainian family back home to Kyiv.

Chris Harris from Burghead says he has had “a desire to get involved” in helping Ukrainians since the war began.

His friend Danny Ralph, from Forres, had a Ukrainian family staying with him for nine months, but they were feeling homesick, so the duo decided to drive them back home.

He, his wife Julie, and children Freda and Fraser opened their homes to the Ukrainian refugees.

Katya Voichenko and her daughters Masha and Ksyusha came to Moray nine months ago, fleeing the war in her homeland, leaving behind her partner Dima and son Leo.

They could not leave the country as men aged 18-60 were required to stay and support the war effort.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “It’s very difficult for mothers who had a full family in Ukraine before the war, but are now raising children without the father who stayed in Ukraine. It’s a really important reason why people are going home.

“The children are very homesick. They want to study in Ukraine. They want to work in the future in Ukraine.”

Before the war, the family lived in the town of Sumy, just 20 miles from the Russian border.

While eager to get home, Ms Voichenko enjoyed her time in Scotland and was even able to continue her hobby of pottery.

Her two daughters also created hundreds of fridge magnets with both the Saltire and Ukrainian flags to raise money for the trip and to save some money for school books and supplies.

‘The children are very homesick’

But after months of not being able to be with the rest of her family, Mr Ralph and Mr Harris decided to help the family get back to Ukraine.

Mr Ralph says that his and Ms Voichenko’s family became very close during the time spent together

The duo travelled to Aberdeen, where they got a 17-seater minibus for the five-day trip across Europe, thanks to the help of Helen Will from Global Aid Train.

The group made a pitstop in Luxembourg to visit Ms Voickenko’s sister Leanna, which was an emotional reunion as the two sisters had not seen each other since the war broke out.

Once in Kyiv, the family was reunited amidst uncertainty as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

Mr Harris started a GoFundMe page for the trip to Ukraine, with several friends and family asking to help after finding out their plans.

They were able to take several passengers and supplies with them, including another Katya in Inverurie who was heading home for a friend’s funeral, who had died fighting against Russia.

Once in Ukraine they were able to deliver supplies donated by Tesco to Tomothy Sloan and his wife Rhoda in Lutsk who feed more than 360 refugees weekly.

They also delivered medical aid to a children’s hospital in Kyiv, with Mr Harris hoping it “makes a small difference” to people struggling due to the war.

While in Ukraine, Mr Harris and Mr Ralph have been tasked with bringing refugees back to Scotland under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Those coming to the UK will be dropped off in Surrey and Edinburgh with host families, while Mr Ralph will continue to keep his home open to Ms Voichenko and her family if she decides to return to Moray.