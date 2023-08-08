‘Significant disruption’ for NHS patients, visitors and staff due to Cornhill Road roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Significant disruption’ for NHS patients, visitors and staff due to Cornhill Road roadworks

NHS Grampian have warned road users of traffic queues while road works are in place.

By Louise Glen
Patients, staff and visiitors to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, as well as other units in the area, have been told to expect disruption to travel from roadworks on Cornhill Road. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Patients, staff and visiitors to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, as well as other units in the area, have been told to expect disruption to travel from roadworks on Cornhill Road.

NHS Grampian has said there is likely to be “significant disruption” from roadworks on Cornhill Road from Friday August 11.

The health board has posted a copy of Aberdeen City Council’s road plan on its social media page saying there may be traffic issues for patients, visitors and staff.

The health board is also planning to close Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s gate on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 to facilitate the works.

It is calling on anyone planning to visit the hospital to allow more time.

NHS Grampian is expecting disruption from Cornhill Road works

In a message on social media, NHS Grampian said: “From Friday 11 to Thursday August 17, Aberdeen City Council (ACC) will be undertaking roadworks around Cornhill Road which may bring, at times, significant disruption to traffic for patients, visitors, and staff.

Via Aberdeen City CouncilRoadworks – Closure of Cornhill Road – 14 & 15 August 2023 From Friday 11th to Thursday…

Posted by NHS Grampian on Tuesday, 8 August 2023

“NHS Grampian has no control over these works but has been talking with ACC in an attempt to minimise the impact as much as possible. Please follow any signage in place and allow extra time for your journey.”

The post continued: “To facilitate these works, the maternity hospital gate will be closed on Monday 14 and Tuesday August 15.

“This will mean entry and exit to/from Aberdeen Maternity Hospital/Aberdeen Dental Institute (Argyle Dental Practice, Outreach Centre, Dental Education Centre, Argyle House, and the Dental School & Hospital) will be restricted to either via the Westburn Road entrance/exit or through the main hospital site via the Foresterhill Road entrance (access only).”

Adding: “Apologies in advance for any inconvenience and we thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

