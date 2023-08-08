‘Significant disruption’ for NHS patients, visitors and staff due to Cornhill Road roadworks

NHS Grampian has said there is likely to be “significant disruption” from roadworks on Cornhill Road from Friday August 11.

The health board has posted a copy of Aberdeen City Council’s road plan on its social media page saying there may be traffic issues for patients, visitors and staff.

The health board is also planning to close Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s gate on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 to facilitate the works.

It is calling on anyone planning to visit the hospital to allow more time.

NHS Grampian is expecting disruption from Cornhill Road works

In a message on social media, NHS Grampian said: “From Friday 11 to Thursday August 17, Aberdeen City Council (ACC) will be undertaking roadworks around Cornhill Road which may bring, at times, significant disruption to traffic for patients, visitors, and staff.

Via Aberdeen City CouncilRoadworks – Closure of Cornhill Road – 14 & 15 August 2023 From Friday 11th to Thursday… Posted by NHS Grampian on Tuesday, 8 August 2023

“NHS Grampian has no control over these works but has been talking with ACC in an attempt to minimise the impact as much as possible. Please follow any signage in place and allow extra time for your journey.”

The post continued: “To facilitate these works, the maternity hospital gate will be closed on Monday 14 and Tuesday August 15.

“This will mean entry and exit to/from Aberdeen Maternity Hospital/Aberdeen Dental Institute (Argyle Dental Practice, Outreach Centre, Dental Education Centre, Argyle House, and the Dental School & Hospital) will be restricted to either via the Westburn Road entrance/exit or through the main hospital site via the Foresterhill Road entrance (access only).”

Adding: “Apologies in advance for any inconvenience and we thank you for your patience and cooperation.”