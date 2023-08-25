Cairngorm funicular ‘temporarily’ pulled from service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm funicular ‘temporarily’ pulled from service

UK's highest railway has been plagued with issues before it reopened back in January this year.

By Ross Hempseed
Cairngorm Funicular
Image: HIE

The Cairngorm funicular has been pulled from service as work to identify ongoing issues takes place.

The popular attraction at the Cairngorm Mountain Resort has been plagued by issues, with an extended closure from 2018 until January this year.

It is the highest railway in the UK and enjoyed a warm welcome back during this year’s snowsports season.

Operated by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the attraction recently made headlines after operators won a legal battle over the original design.

HIE was awarded an £11m payout from Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd and designer AF Cruden Associates Ltd over work done in the 1990s and early 2000s.

It was forced to close in 2018 after safety concerns were raised resulting in an eye-watering £25m repair bill.

The funicular was closed for four years while repairs were carried out. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

However, it seems there are still lingering issues following the railway’s reopening with HIE deciding to close the railway temporarily to carry out “snagging works”.

This is to identify any outstanding issues, while inspections have been ongoing for since the railway reopened.

HIE says the snagging works are “usual practice” for infrastructure projects similar to the funicular.

This week, inspectors identified that some of the ‘scarf joint assemblies’ that link the beams at the top of the piers did not meet the required tension.

Susan Smith, chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited, said: “We realise this will disappoint our customers but health and safety is always our number one priority and cannot be compromised.”

An HIE spokesperson said: “Everything will be done to return the railway to service as quickly as possible and we will issue updates as soon as the picture becomes clearer.”

In the meantime, Cairngorm Mountain remains open, with access available to a range of facilities including the café, mountain biking and tube slides.

Conversation