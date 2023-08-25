Cairngorm funicular ‘temporarily’ pulled from service

The Cairngorm funicular has been pulled from service as work to identify ongoing issues takes place.

The popular attraction at the Cairngorm Mountain Resort has been plagued by issues, with an extended closure from 2018 until January this year.

It is the highest railway in the UK and enjoyed a warm welcome back during this year’s snowsports season.

Operated by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the attraction recently made headlines after operators won a legal battle over the original design.

HIE was awarded an £11m payout from Galliford Try Infrastructure Ltd and designer AF Cruden Associates Ltd over work done in the 1990s and early 2000s.

It was forced to close in 2018 after safety concerns were raised resulting in an eye-watering £25m repair bill.

However, it seems there are still lingering issues following the railway’s reopening with HIE deciding to close the railway temporarily to carry out “snagging works”.

This is to identify any outstanding issues, while inspections have been ongoing for since the railway reopened.

HIE says the snagging works are “usual practice” for infrastructure projects similar to the funicular.

This week, inspectors identified that some of the ‘scarf joint assemblies’ that link the beams at the top of the piers did not meet the required tension.

Susan Smith, chief executive of Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited, said: “We realise this will disappoint our customers but health and safety is always our number one priority and cannot be compromised.”

An HIE spokesperson said: “Everything will be done to return the railway to service as quickly as possible and we will issue updates as soon as the picture becomes clearer.”

In the meantime, Cairngorm Mountain remains open, with access available to a range of facilities including the café, mountain biking and tube slides.