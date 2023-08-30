Air traffic control latest: What’s the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Air traffic control latest: What’s the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?

The latest information on flight cancellations as airlines continue to recover from this week's travel chaos.

By David Mackay
British Airways planes lined up with a view of the tails.
Significant disruption is continuing on British Airways flights from Heathrow. Image: PA

Travel disruption is continuing at Aberdeen and Inverness airports today as British Airways and other airlines continue to work through the backlog caused by the air traffic control failure.

Two days after the problem was identified and fixed within hours, passengers are continuing to have holiday plans disrupted.

Passengers across the UK have been paying for alternative accommodation or sleeping on airport floors as they try to make alternative planes.

British Airways flights status at Aberdeen and Inverness today

Travel disruption at Aberdeen and Inverness airports is continuing on British Airways flights with multiple connections cancelled today following the air traffic control failure.

The airline flies to Heathrow, which due to its size has been worst-hit by the issue.

British Airways has stressed it is working as hard as possible to return to normal but has urged any passenger on domestic flights to check the status of their connection before travelling to the airport.

Aberdeen Airport flights status

  • 6.55am BA1301 to Heathrow – cancelled
  • 9.30am BA1304 from Heathrow – cancelled
  • 9.55am BA1306 from Heathrow – still scheduled
  • 10.25am BA1305 to Heathrow – cancelled
  • 11.25am BA1307 to Heathrow – still scheduled
  • 3.20pm BA1312 from Heathrow – cancelled
  • 4.10pm BA1313 to Heathrow – cancelled
  • 6.15pm BA1314 from Heathrow – still scheduled
  • 7pm BA1315 to Heathrow – still scheduled
  • All Easyjet flights to London running as scheduled.

Inverness Airport flights status 

  • 7.40am BA1467 to Heathrow – delayed
  • All other British Airways and Easyjet flights to London running as scheduled.

What caused air traffic control failure?

The air traffic control disruption was caused because NATS, which controls UK airspace, could no longer process flight plans automatically.

Instead, documents needed to be processed manually which led to capacity restrictions being imposed for safety reasons.

Flightradar screenshot of planes stuck on the ground at Heathrow.
Planes were backed up on the ground at Heathrow during the outage. Image: Flightradar

NATS has now confirmed the issue was caused by flight data it received which computers could not process, which caused emergency systems to kick-in to stop incorrect information being displayed.

The knock-on effect to the status of flights at Aberdeen, Inverness and across the country caused disruption to thousands of passengers.

The agency has stressed there are no signs it was a cyber attack and it is investigating to prepare a report for the UK Government.

‘I need to attend my dad’s funeral’: Aberdeen and Inverness passengers ‘saddened’ by UK-wide flight delays

More from Transport

Train at Huntly railway station.
Disruption on Aberdeen to Inverness trains due to tree on line
Significant disruption is continuing on British Airways flights from Heathrow. Image: PA
Academy Street: decision challenge puts Inverness traffic scheme plan on hold
Screengrab of Flightradar looking at flights over London.
Air traffic control latest: What's the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?
Significant disruption is continuing on British Airways flights from Heathrow. Image: PA
To infinity... and beyond: Three months on, how has Moray’s newest bus service fared?
Significant disruption is continuing on British Airways flights from Heathrow. Image: PA
'I'm very confused': Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out
Significant disruption is continuing on British Airways flights from Heathrow. Image: PA
Are you going the right way? New Aberdeen bike lane going against flow of…
3
Significant disruption is continuing on British Airways flights from Heathrow. Image: PA
Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote
Flightradar screenshot of planes stuck on the ground at Heathrow.
Scottish flights hit with huge delays due to 'air traffic control failure' across UK
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Significant disruption is continuing on British Airways flights from Heathrow. Image: PA
Could voluntary parking fees help manage growing tourism pressure in Outer Hebrides?

Conversation