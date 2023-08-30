Air traffic control latest: What’s the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?

Travel disruption is continuing at Aberdeen and Inverness airports today as British Airways and other airlines continue to work through the backlog caused by the air traffic control failure.

Two days after the problem was identified and fixed within hours, passengers are continuing to have holiday plans disrupted.

Passengers across the UK have been paying for alternative accommodation or sleeping on airport floors as they try to make alternative planes.

British Airways flights status at Aberdeen and Inverness today

Travel disruption at Aberdeen and Inverness airports is continuing on British Airways flights with multiple connections cancelled today following the air traffic control failure.

The airline flies to Heathrow, which due to its size has been worst-hit by the issue.

British Airways has stressed it is working as hard as possible to return to normal but has urged any passenger on domestic flights to check the status of their connection before travelling to the airport.

Aberdeen Airport flights status

6.55am BA1301 to Heathrow – cancelled

9.30am BA1304 from Heathrow – cancelled

9.55am BA1306 from Heathrow – still scheduled

10.25am BA1305 to Heathrow – cancelled

11.25am BA1307 to Heathrow – still scheduled

3.20pm BA1312 from Heathrow – cancelled

4.10pm BA1313 to Heathrow – cancelled

6.15pm BA1314 from Heathrow – still scheduled

7pm BA1315 to Heathrow – still scheduled

All Easyjet flights to London running as scheduled.

Inverness Airport flights status

7.40am BA1467 to Heathrow – delayed

All other British Airways and Easyjet flights to London running as scheduled.

What caused air traffic control failure?

The air traffic control disruption was caused because NATS, which controls UK airspace, could no longer process flight plans automatically.

Instead, documents needed to be processed manually which led to capacity restrictions being imposed for safety reasons.

NATS has now confirmed the issue was caused by flight data it received which computers could not process, which caused emergency systems to kick-in to stop incorrect information being displayed.

The knock-on effect to the status of flights at Aberdeen, Inverness and across the country caused disruption to thousands of passengers.

The agency has stressed there are no signs it was a cyber attack and it is investigating to prepare a report for the UK Government.