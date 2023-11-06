Controversial bus gates could make bus tickets cheaper for Aberdeen passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Controversial bus gates could make bus tickets cheaper for Aberdeen passengers

Both First and Stagecoach have hailed the new bus priority route as a "welcome addition" to services across Aberdeen.

By Lauren Taylor
Savings could be passed on to passengers as a result of the controversial bus priority route. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.
Savings could be passed on to passengers as a result of the controversial bus priority route. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.

Bus tickets in Aberdeen could be made cheaper as a result of the much-hated bus gates.

The new bus priority route has been driving drivers round the bend (literally in some cases) since it was first introduced in August.

Labelled as “another nail in the coffin” for Aberdeen’s city centre, thousands of people shared their fury online — with many signing petitions for the bus gates to be scrapped.

Some even compared driving in the Granite City to “entering the Crystal Maze”.

Drivers were being caught out by the new bus gates. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

However, both First Bus and Stagecoach have praised the new bus priority route as a “welcome addition” for their services.

In a recent report, First said they have noted a recent a 10% increase in passengers.

Now, the operator is considering ways to “reinvest the benefits” — which could mean cheaper fares for passengers.

The new bus gate on Market Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

First ‘need to understand’ what benefits may look like

According to First, passengers are “already benefitting” from improvements in “punctuality and reliability”, as well as quicker journeys through the city centre.

Day tickets for services around Aberdeen currently cost £5.10, meanwhile, an adult two-trip ticket is £4.70.

The new bus gate on Bridge Street. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

The company previously offered passengers a 50% discount on select tickets to coincide with the first month of the bus priority zone.

But the operator says there are numerous ways the benefits of the bus gates to its services could be “reinvested”.

This could be through the “consideration of fares”, introducing more services to the routes and more.

The existing bus gate on Union Street near the top of Bridge Street.

A First Bus spokesman explained the company is still deciding exactly what changes it could be making, but cheaper tickets are one option being considered.

He said: “Bus priority measures have been a welcome addition for services in Aberdeen.

“We have seen that punctuality is continuing to improve and we are in the process of trying to evaluate what that means, including the increase in passenger numbers.

“Our hope is to reinvest the benefits and we need to understand what that may look like over a longer period of time.”

Warning signs added to make Aberdeen bus gates ‘clearer for drivers’

Conversation