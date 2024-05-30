Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60 fine

Aberdeen’s Low Emission Zone will officially be enforced this weekend.

The controversial new LEZ will take effect on June 1 and aims to reduce air pollution in the city centre, by banning vehicles that fail to meet strict rules and fining drivers who break them £60.

So what if your car is on the banned list and you still want to drive in Aberdeen?

Here’s our guide on how Aberdeen’s LEZ works – and the right turns to make if you want to avoid a fine.

Who is affected and who is exempt from the Aberdeen LEZ?

Drivers of petrol vehicles pre-2006 and diesel vehicles pre-2015 are mostly likely to be affected, and face a £60 fine if they enter the LEZ.

Exemptions for the LEZ include blue badge holders, emergency vehicles and historic vehicles, meaning any vehicles built or registered more than 40 years ago.

The council can grant an exemption extension for up to a year for specialist vehicles.

Businesses are eligible to apply for retrofit grants to help bring their non-compliant business vehicles up to standard.

These cover up to 70% of the retrofit and apply to light commercial vehicles, taxis, heavy goods vehicles and refuse collection vehicles.

Households can apply for a £2000 cash grant to assist in the change from a non-compliant vehicle.

How can I avoid driving into Aberdeen’s LEZ?

Much of the LEZ covers Union Street and its surrounding streets and is identified with the large green LEZ signs when you enter each specific street.

Routes that cannot be taken without entering the LEZ include Market Street to East North Street, South College Street to Denburn Road and Holburn Street to Rosemount Viaduct.

Many vehicles are likely to run into issues on entry roads, including Holburn Street, Market Street, Denburn Road and Virginia Street.

Here’s your last chance to avoid the LEZ from these roads:

On Holburn Street, turn left onto Ashvale Place or if travelling down Union Grove turn off at Albyn Grove

turn left onto Ashvale Place or if travelling down Union Grove turn off at Albyn Grove On Market Street, turn left into the Union Square car park

turn left into the Union Square car park On Denburn Road, remain on Woolmanhill roundabout as there is no turning back on Denburn Road

remain on Woolmanhill roundabout as there is no turning back on Denburn Road On Virginia Street, continue on Castle Terrace or Commerce Street and onto Waterloo Quay

continue on Castle Terrace or Commerce Street and onto Waterloo Quay Motorists coming off the NorthLink ferry from Orkney and Shetland can avoid the LEZ by turning left onto Market Street

How will drivers be fined for entering the LEZ?

The LEZ will operate 24/7 and use Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras linked to local and national vehicle licencing databases to monitor all vehicles and catch those who break the rules.

Can the LEZ be suspended?

The council can suspend Aberdeen’s LEZ in emergencies such as if an incident on a nearby road requires traffic to be temporarily diverted through the zone area.

Any emergency suspension will be determined by the council in cases such as for significant events.

Our features writer has been looking at the LEZ more closely – find out whether it will be another blow Aberdeen city centre or a breath of fresh air.