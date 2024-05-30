Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60 fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60 fine

Here's how to avoid entering the LEZ if you drive a car that breaks the strict rules.

Aberdeen's LEZ will be enforced this weekend. Image: Lauren Taylor
By Ross Hempseed

Aberdeen’s Low Emission Zone will officially be enforced this weekend.

The controversial new LEZ will take effect on June 1 and aims to reduce air pollution in the city centre, by banning vehicles that fail to meet strict rules and fining drivers who break them £60.

So what if your car is on the banned list and you still want to drive in Aberdeen?

Aberdeen Lez signage.
LEZ signage on the approach to Broad Street. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Here’s our guide on how Aberdeen’s LEZ works – and the right turns to make if you want to avoid a fine.

Who is affected and who is exempt from the Aberdeen LEZ?

Drivers of petrol vehicles pre-2006 and diesel vehicles pre-2015 are mostly likely to be affected, and face a £60 fine if they enter the LEZ.

Exemptions for the LEZ include blue badge holders, emergency vehicles and historic vehicles, meaning any vehicles built or registered more than 40 years ago.

The council can grant an exemption extension for up to a year for specialist vehicles.

Businesses are eligible to apply for retrofit grants to help bring their non-compliant business vehicles up to standard.

LEZ map. Image: ACC.

These cover up to 70% of the retrofit and apply to light commercial vehicles, taxis, heavy goods vehicles and refuse collection vehicles.

Households can apply for a £2000 cash grant to assist in the change from a non-compliant vehicle.

How can I avoid driving into Aberdeen’s LEZ?

Much of the LEZ covers Union Street and its surrounding streets and is identified with the large green LEZ signs when you enter each specific street.

Routes that cannot be taken without entering the LEZ include Market Street to East North Street, South College Street to Denburn Road and Holburn Street to Rosemount Viaduct.

Many vehicles are likely to run into issues on entry roads, including Holburn Street, Market Street, Denburn Road and Virginia Street.

Here’s your last chance to avoid the LEZ from these roads:

  • On Holburn Street, turn left onto Ashvale Place or if travelling down Union Grove turn off at Albyn Grove
  • On Market Street, turn left into the Union Square car park
  • On Denburn Road, remain on Woolmanhill roundabout as there is no turning back on Denburn Road
  • On Virginia Street, continue on Castle Terrace or Commerce Street and onto Waterloo Quay
  • Motorists coming off the NorthLink ferry from Orkney and Shetland can avoid the LEZ by turning left onto Market Street

How will drivers be fined for entering the LEZ?

The LEZ will operate 24/7 and use Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras linked to local and national vehicle licencing databases to monitor all vehicles and catch those who break the rules.

Can the LEZ be suspended?

The council can suspend Aberdeen’s LEZ in emergencies such as if an incident on a nearby road requires traffic to be temporarily diverted through the zone area.

Any emergency suspension will be determined by the council in cases such as for significant events.

Our features writer has been looking at the LEZ more closely – find out whether it will be another blow Aberdeen city centre or a breath of fresh air.

Conversation