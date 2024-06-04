Revealed: How much A96 roadworks in Elgin have soared over budget

Much-delayed roadworks on the A96 in Elgin have also now soared over budget, the Press and Journal can reveal.

Work started on the £500,000 Transport Scotland active travel project as long ago as March last year.

However, parts of the project still resemble an abandoned construction project an incredible 15 months later.

Wider pavements and new road crossings are part of the project to help make the A96 between Harry Gow and KFC safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, the A96 roadworks on the eastern outskirts of Elgin have been hit by several delays which have caused them to run vastly over budget.

Elgin roadworks have gone more than 40% over budget

Documents obtained from Transport Scotland through a freedom of information request have revealed the A96 roadworks in Elgin have been in planning since April 2020.

However, the Covid pandemic resulted in contractors not beginning work until June the following year.

When construction work began in April 2023 Transport Scotland announced the project would cost £500,000.

However, documents from Transport Scotland reveal that to date £632,444 has been spent on the works.

Meanwhile, it is expected a further £80,123 will still need to be spent when crews return to finish the last of the works later in the summer.

If the rest of the project runs to budget, then it would bring the total spend on the scheme to £712,567 – which is 42.5% over the initial budget.

Why have the roadworks gone over budget?

Transport Scotland says a combination of factors has caused the project to over-run so considerably.

The principal factor among them is the availability of supply chain contractors to complete necessary connections.

Meanwhile, interruptions from winter weather have also caused delays.

Transport Scotland told the Press and Journal the knock-on impact of both of those factors have contributed to the added costs.

The government agency says it is working with Amey, who are responsible for operating and maintaining the A96, to resolve the issues to complete the project.

It is currently anticipated that works will be completed in early summer.

