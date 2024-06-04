Revealed: How much A96 roadworks in Elgin have soared over budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Revealed: How much A96 roadworks in Elgin have soared over budget

Supply chain problems and winter weather have been blamed for the works stretching to 15 months.

By David Mackay
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
Crews are expected to return to finish the project in the summer. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Much-delayed roadworks on the A96 in Elgin have also now soared over budget, the Press and Journal can reveal.

Work started on the £500,000 Transport Scotland active travel project as long ago as March last year.

However, parts of the project still resemble an abandoned construction project an incredible 15 months later.

Wider pavements and new road crossings are part of the project to help make the A96 between Harry Gow and KFC safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, the A96 roadworks on the eastern outskirts of Elgin have been hit by several delays which have caused them to run vastly over budget.

Elgin roadworks have gone more than 40% over budget

Documents obtained from Transport Scotland through a freedom of information request have revealed the A96 roadworks in Elgin have been in planning since April 2020.

However, the Covid pandemic resulted in contractors not beginning work until June the following year.

When construction work began in April 2023 Transport Scotland announced the project would cost £500,000.

Traffic congestion on A96 in Elgin due to roadworks.
The roadworks caused tailbacks for motorists at times. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, documents from Transport Scotland reveal that to date £632,444 has been spent on the works.

Meanwhile, it is expected a further £80,123 will still need to be spent when crews return to finish the last of the works later in the summer.

If the rest of the project runs to budget, then it would bring the total spend on the scheme to £712,567 – which is 42.5% over the initial budget.

Why have the roadworks gone over budget?

Transport Scotland says a combination of factors has caused the project to over-run so considerably.

The principal factor among them is the availability of supply chain contractors to complete necessary connections.

Tailbacks on A96 in Elgin.
It is hoped the new traffic lights will make it easier for pedestrians to cross the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, interruptions from winter weather have also caused delays.

Transport Scotland told the Press and Journal the knock-on impact of both of those factors have contributed to the added costs.

The government agency says it is working with Amey, who are responsible for operating and maintaining the A96, to resolve the issues to complete the project.

It is currently anticipated that works will be completed in early summer.

Read more about the A96 and Elgin

More from Transport

Passengers getting off ScotRail train in Inverness.
Why are Inverness ScotRail passengers charged more than DOUBLE for fares compared to the…
3
Crews are expected to return to finish the project in the summer. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's LEZ has cost £1.5 million, all before enforcement started
Crews are expected to return to finish the project in the summer. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Aberdeen LEZ: The right turns to take if you want to avoid a £60…
10
Crews are expected to return to finish the project in the summer. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
One airlifted to hospital as ambulance trauma team rushed to two-vehicle A85 crash
ScotRail RMT rail strike
'Extra capacity and faster connections needed': Train passengers have their say on Inverness, Elgin…
4
Crews are expected to return to finish the project in the summer. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Aberdeen LEZ: 'Spanner in the works' for traders, or 'creating a pleasant city environment'?…
13
Looking down at Elgin railway station with two trains at platforms.
Hourly trains were promised from Inverness and Elgin to Aberdeen 15 years ago: What…
Crews are expected to return to finish the project in the summer. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
'We just invested all our money opening dream Aberdeen cafe - now LEZ could…
5
Cars at Dr Gray's roundabout on A96 in Elgin.
Better than traffic lights or too much confusion? Elgin has its say on its…
Crews are expected to return to finish the project in the summer. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
15 years and a million train journeys on, has Laurencekirk train station been worth…

Conversation