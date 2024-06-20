Britain’s ‘most luxurious’ train to return to Aberdeen this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain’s ‘most luxurious’ train to return to Aberdeen this year

What can you expect from a day-trip on The Northern Belle for £500 a ticket?

The Northern Belle will make its way to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Belmond.
The Northern Belle will make its way to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Belmond.
By Ross Hempseed

The Northern Belle will make a highly anticipated journey to the north-east in August.

The 1930s Pullman-style locomotive has been described as the “pinnacle of luxury rail travel” with tickets costing hundreds of pounds.

For that, you are served the finest food in the most luxurious setting.

Each year, the train makes a singular trip to the north-east, this year gracing the region with its presence on August 4 for a round trip to Dunrobin Castle in the Highlands.

Dunrobin Castle. Image: Belmond.

Departing Aberdeen at 7.30am, guests will be transported to the golden age of train travel, with an opulently-designed carriage to cruise through the countryside.

En-route to Dunrobin Castle, guests will tuck into a delicious three-course brunch served as the scenic Scottish countryside whizzes past.

Inside the luxurious carriages. Image: Belmond.

Tickets for Northern Belle start at £495

On arrival at around 1pm, the platform guides will lead guests to the castle for a guided tour learning the history of the castle.

Guests return to the Northern Belle at 5pm for a Champagne reception, before tucking into a sumptuous six-course dinner during the leisurely journey home.

Arrival back in Aberdeen is at 10pm.

Guests can look forward to entertainment from the train’s own band serenading them as they move through the train, as well as a magician amazes and mystifies guests.

Luxury table settings aboard the Northern Belle. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Tickets for the Dunrobin Castle “grand day of travel” start at £495 per passenger, while champagne upgrades are available.

The Northern Belle travels the length and breath of the UK, delivering the highest service.

Train enthusiasts will need to be up and early to watch the iconic locomotive pull out of Aberdeen, with Union Terrace Gardens a good viewpoint for train spotters.

 

