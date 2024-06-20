Britain’s ‘most luxurious’ train to return to Aberdeen this year

The Northern Belle will make a highly anticipated journey to the north-east in August.

The 1930s Pullman-style locomotive has been described as the “pinnacle of luxury rail travel” with tickets costing hundreds of pounds.

For that, you are served the finest food in the most luxurious setting.

Each year, the train makes a singular trip to the north-east, this year gracing the region with its presence on August 4 for a round trip to Dunrobin Castle in the Highlands.

Departing Aberdeen at 7.30am, guests will be transported to the golden age of train travel, with an opulently-designed carriage to cruise through the countryside.

En-route to Dunrobin Castle, guests will tuck into a delicious three-course brunch served as the scenic Scottish countryside whizzes past.

Tickets for Northern Belle start at £495

On arrival at around 1pm, the platform guides will lead guests to the castle for a guided tour learning the history of the castle.

Guests return to the Northern Belle at 5pm for a Champagne reception, before tucking into a sumptuous six-course dinner during the leisurely journey home.

Arrival back in Aberdeen is at 10pm.

Guests can look forward to entertainment from the train’s own band serenading them as they move through the train, as well as a magician amazes and mystifies guests.

Tickets for the Dunrobin Castle “grand day of travel” start at £495 per passenger, while champagne upgrades are available.

The Northern Belle travels the length and breath of the UK, delivering the highest service.

Train enthusiasts will need to be up and early to watch the iconic locomotive pull out of Aberdeen, with Union Terrace Gardens a good viewpoint for train spotters.