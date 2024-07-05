Heavy rain could bring flooding across the north and north-east this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Heavy rain could bring flooding across the north and north-east this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of the north-east coast.

By Ross Hempseed
Weather warning for heavy rain. Image: Met Office.
Weather warning for heavy rain. Image: Met Office.

Heavy rain and flooding could affect parts of the north and north-east from tonight as yellow weather warning issued.

The Met Office has confirmed there is heavy rain on the way for most of the north-east coast and further inland from 10pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

The yellow warning covers much of Aberdeenshire as far south as Stonehaven, westwards encompassing much of Moray.

Places affected include, Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banchory, Westhill, Inverurie, Keith, Elgin, Buckie, Forres and Alford.

Heavy rain could bring flooding in some parts of the north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Central and eastern parts of the Highlands could also be affected by heavy rain and flooding.

Places include, Inverness, Aviemore, Cromarty, Dingwall, Beauly and Nairn.

Western and northern Highlands are unlikely to be affected.

The weather service is warning heavy rain could lead to localised flooding in some areas, which historically include towns/villages along the Rivers Spey, Dee and Don.

Travel could be also be disrupted, while Sepa have issued four flood alerts for parts of the Highlands.

Residents could expect flooding in properties and on roads throughout the north-east overnight on Friday.

More from Transport

an artist impression of the ART on Union Street
Revealed: The £150m Aberdeen Rapid Transit bus/tram routes through the city
12
Our timeline breaks down the long winding journey of Aberdeen's bus gate saga. Image: Clarke Cooper / DCT Media Date; Unknown
A timeline of every step of Aberdeen's bus gate chaos since 2020
Traffic on A96 in Nairn.
The town desperate for a bypass: Why Nairn drivers want the A96 out of…
Sign at Toll of Birness junction
Speed camera to be installed at notorious north-east junction
2
Flight taking off from Aberdeen Airport.
Travel disruption 'inevitable' as Aberdeen Airport security staff back strike
One of the damaged ebikes in Inverness.
E-bike scheme in Inverness suspended after being plagued by vandalism
The bus gate at teh Bridge Street end of central Union Street in Aberdeen. Scrapping it could cost the city £8m, it has been claimed. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The £8m question: Would bus gate axe REALLY cost Aberdeen millions?
19
The Northern Belle will make its way to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Belmond.
Britain's 'most luxurious' train to return to Aberdeen this year
Tailbacks on A96 in Elgin.
Moray Council reinforces its support for A96 dualling with Elgin, Nairn and Keith bypasses
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
Over-running and over budget Elgin roadworks on A96 to finally enter last phase