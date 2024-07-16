Travel chaos as flights cancelled while others diverted as fog blankets the north-east

A blanket of fog has prevented flights from landing at Aberdeen Airport while outbound flights have been cancelled.

Fog engulfed the north-east on Tuesday evening leaving little visibility for all modes of transport.

This has been a major problem for planes looking to land at Aberdeen Airport, with incoming flights having to change course or hold their position.

According to the Aberdeen Airport website, more than a dozen flights have been affected by the heavy fog.

Some diverted/cancelled inbound flights have been turned around at Aberdeen and take off back to London so this has had a knock on effect for other flights out of Aberdeen.

Here is a list of cancelled flights.

Departures

6.55pm Aberdeen to Heathrow

7.55pm Aberdeen to Heathrow

8.55pm Aberdeen to Heathrow

8.55pm Aberdeen to London Luton

6.55am Aberdeen to Heathrow

Arrivals

8.10pm Heathrow to Aberdeen

8.20pm London Luton to Aberdeen

10.35pm Heathrow to Aberdeen

9.15am Humberside to Aberdeen

Diversions

6.10pm London Heathrow to Aberdeen diverted to Glasgow

7.10pm London Heathrow to Aberdeen diverted to Glasgow

8.25pm Alicante to Aberdeen diverted to Edinburgh

9.30pm London Gatwick to Aberdeen diverted to Glasgow

Flights have now been cancelled leaving travellers stranded in Aberdeen, while they wait for assistance.

Several other flights scheduled to depart or land at Aberdeen have been changed or delayed.

A Loganair flight from Sumburgh managed to land nearly an hour after it was meant to after holding its position in the air close to the airport.

Helicopters are also having a hard time landing at Aberdeen.

To find out more information visit the Aberdeen Airport website.