WATCH: Dramatic footage as helicopter crash-lands in Highland field

A helicopter has crash-landed in a field in the Highlands this afternoon as eyewitness says it could have been a “total disaster”.

The helicopter, which had taken off from Inverness Airport, crashed into a field close to the B9176, north of Alness.

It is believed that the small two-person craft suffered engine failure while flying over Alness.

Police confirmed they received a call-out at around 1.40pm on Thursday, July 18 and attended. Ambulance were also on scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Thursday, July 18, we received a report of a helicopter having crashed in a field off the B9176 north of Alness.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

Dylan Robertson, 28, was working at a nearby lumberyard.

He saw the helicopter come down after hearing a loud bang in the sky.

Recalling “smoke belching from the rear” of the craft as it started descending rapidly, he managed to capture the landing in his phone.

Eyewitness says Alness helicopter crash ‘could have been a disaster’

He said: “I heard a noise like a bang.

“I turned to my left and saw a gyrocopter fairly low in the sky, and thought there’s something wrong here”.

“I got my phone out and it went over the neighbour’s house, over power lines and landed in the field.”

Mr Robertson said “fair play” to the pilot who managed to land it, as he expected it to be a lot worse given how fast it was travelling.

He confirmed there were two men in the helicopter at the time and that the pilot was “very shaken up” by what happened.

He added: “I don’t know how he did it but he managed to land it. It could have been a total disaster.”