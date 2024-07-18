WATCH: Dramatic footage as helicopter crash-lands in Highland field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

WATCH: Dramatic footage as helicopter crash-lands in Highland field

An eye-witness saw smoke coming from the rear of the aircraft before it rapidly descended towards the ground.

By Ross Hempseed

A helicopter has crash-landed in a field in the Highlands this afternoon as eyewitness says it could have been a “total disaster”.

The helicopter, which had taken off from Inverness Airport, crashed into a field close to the B9176, north of Alness.

It is believed that the small two-person craft suffered engine failure while flying over Alness.

Police confirmed they received a call-out at around 1.40pm on Thursday, July 18 and attended. Ambulance were also on scene.

Helicopter crashes lands in field near Alness
The small aircraft in the sky over Alness. Image: Dylan Robertson.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Thursday, July 18, we received a report of a helicopter having crashed in a field off the B9176 north of Alness.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

Dylan Robertson, 28, was working at a nearby lumberyard.

He saw the helicopter come down after hearing a loud bang in the sky.

Recalling “smoke belching from the rear” of the craft as it started descending rapidly, he managed to capture the landing in his phone.

Eyewitness says Alness helicopter crash ‘could have been a disaster’

He said: “I heard a noise like a bang.

“I turned to my left and saw a gyrocopter fairly low in the sky, and thought there’s something wrong here”.

“I got my phone out and it went over the neighbour’s house, over power lines and landed in the field.”

Mr Robertson said “fair play” to the pilot who managed to land it, as he expected it to be a lot worse given how fast it was travelling.

He confirmed there were two men in the helicopter at the time and that the pilot was “very shaken up” by what happened.

He added: “I don’t know how he did it but he managed to land it.  It could have been a total disaster.”

