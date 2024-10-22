Caledonian Sleeper staff to wear body cameras after increase in verbal abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caledonian Sleeper staff to wear body cameras after increase in verbal abuse

The train operator will fork out nearly £200,000 to acquire the technology.

By Ross Hempseed
Caledonian Sleeper train.
Caledonian Sleeper staff to wear body cameras following increase in assaults. Image: Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock

Caledonian Sleeper staff are to wear body cameras following an increase in verbal abuse.

The iconic sleeper train operates routes between London and Fort William, Inverness and Aberdeen.

According to a new public contract issued by Caledonian Sleeper Limited (CSL), verbal assaults on staff have increased recently.

Body-worn video cameras to be used by Caledonian Sleeper staff. Image: Shutterstock.

It states: “Due to an increase in instances of verbal assault, CSL has taken the decision to introduce BWVC for all on-board and station lounge staff.”

The tender states 100 Body Worn Video Cameras, costing approximately £200,000 over three years, will be needed.

Body cameras to be worn by train staff

CSL is owned and overseen by Scottish Rail Holdings Ltd (SRH Ltd), which is owned by the Scottish Government.

The service was brought back into public ownership in June 2023 after the previous operator Serco’s contract was terminated seven years early.

The Caledonian Sleeper is just one of two such services in the UK; the other being the Night Riviera from London to Penzance.

Kathryn Darbandi, managing director of Caledonian Sleeper, said: “The safety and well-being of both our guests and our team is of paramount importance.

“Therefore, in line with the trends seen across the rail industry, we have taken the decision to incorporate body-worn video cameras onto our services.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “While the vast majority of passengers behave responsibly, any abuse of frontline public transport staff is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Everyone working or using public transport has an absolute right to go about their business without fear of abuse.”

Conversation