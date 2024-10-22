Caledonian Sleeper staff to wear body cameras after increase in verbal abuse

Caledonian Sleeper staff are to wear body cameras following an increase in verbal abuse.

The iconic sleeper train operates routes between London and Fort William, Inverness and Aberdeen.

According to a new public contract issued by Caledonian Sleeper Limited (CSL), verbal assaults on staff have increased recently.

It states: “Due to an increase in instances of verbal assault, CSL has taken the decision to introduce BWVC for all on-board and station lounge staff.”

The tender states 100 Body Worn Video Cameras, costing approximately £200,000 over three years, will be needed.

Body cameras to be worn by train staff

CSL is owned and overseen by Scottish Rail Holdings Ltd (SRH Ltd), which is owned by the Scottish Government.

The service was brought back into public ownership in June 2023 after the previous operator Serco’s contract was terminated seven years early.

The Caledonian Sleeper is just one of two such services in the UK; the other being the Night Riviera from London to Penzance.

Kathryn Darbandi, managing director of Caledonian Sleeper, said: “The safety and well-being of both our guests and our team is of paramount importance.

“Therefore, in line with the trends seen across the rail industry, we have taken the decision to incorporate body-worn video cameras onto our services.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “While the vast majority of passengers behave responsibly, any abuse of frontline public transport staff is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Everyone working or using public transport has an absolute right to go about their business without fear of abuse.”