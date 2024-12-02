Lockerbie bombing rescue vehicle finds new home after 40 years of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Transport

Lockerbie bombing rescue vehicle finds new home after 40 years of service

Braemar Mountain Rescue team say 'Old Flex' is being retired.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: Braemar MRT.
An emergency vehicle that attended the aftermath of the Lockerbie bombing will retire after 40 years on the job.

The sad announcement came from the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team on social media that “The Old Flex” was being retired.

The vehicle will have a new home at Glenshee ski centre.

It had attended some high-profile incidents during its long tenure, most notably the aftermath of the wreckage of the Pan Am 103 flight in December 1988.

The Boeing 747 was flying from London to New York when it exploded in midair over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing 270 people, including 43 British citizens and 190 Americans.

The wreckage scattered across the sky, killing an additional 11 people, when debris struck their homes on the ground.

Old Flex traversing the rocky and snowy mountain terrain. Image: Braemar MRT.

Old Flex was equipped with unique caterpillar treads, allowing it to move across tough terrain.

It also assisted during a rescue mission when an F15 fighter jet crashed on Ben Mcdhui in March 2001.

Braemar MRT said the vehicle will spend the rest of its life at Glenshee Ski Resort, having worked a good shift.

A statement from Braemar MRT read: “A sad wee day for the team yesterday as we withdrew the grand old lady of the team from service, ‘the old flex’.

“She has been in service in Mountain Rescue since 1985 and has been a welcome sight for many of the Braemar team on callouts, as well as neighbouring teams and casualties as she appeared out of blizzards on wild winter nights to pick up troops.

Old Flex and New Flex at the scene of a incident. Image: Braemar MRT.

“She has gone into retirement at Glenshee ski centre. If you see her up there, throw up a wee salute and thank her for her service.”

The team are now supported by “Wee Flex”, the little sister who is only 21 years old and has a long way to go before it also gets to enjoy retirement.

Conversation