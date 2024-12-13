Police to close A941 for reconstruction of Lossiemouth man’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Transport

Police to close A941 for reconstruction of Lossiemouth man’s death

The closure is scheduled for Friday night.

By Ross Hempseed
John Geddes who has been reported missing
Police are trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to John Geddes' death. Image: Police Scotland.

Police will attempt to reconstruct the circumstances that led to the death of a man who went missing from Lossiemouth.

John Geddes, 33, disappeared on November 11 sparking a huge search operation by emergency services.

Six days later, his body was found by the side of the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road close to the entrance to Sunbank Quarry.

Inquiries into how Mr Geddes died have been ongoing for weeks, with police saying he “may have been struck by a vehicle”.

The force confirmed they have since traced a car and its driver in connection.

Police will return to the A941 tonight. Image: Jasperimage

Lossiemouth road to close for police reconstruction

Officers will now be heading back to the area where Mr Geddes died, in an attempt to piece together his last moments.

The closure will take place tonight, Friday December 13.

A police statement says: “The A941 between the B9135 and Inchbroom Road, Lossiemouth, will be closed from 7pm tonight to allow for a reconstruction to be carried out.

“Traffic will require to divert along the B9135 to access Lossiemouth. The road will be closed for approximately one hour.”

Conversation