Police to close A941 for reconstruction of Lossiemouth man’s death

Police will attempt to reconstruct the circumstances that led to the death of a man who went missing from Lossiemouth.

John Geddes, 33, disappeared on November 11 sparking a huge search operation by emergency services.

Six days later, his body was found by the side of the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road close to the entrance to Sunbank Quarry.

Inquiries into how Mr Geddes died have been ongoing for weeks, with police saying he “may have been struck by a vehicle”.

The force confirmed they have since traced a car and its driver in connection.

Lossiemouth road to close for police reconstruction

Officers will now be heading back to the area where Mr Geddes died, in an attempt to piece together his last moments.

The closure will take place tonight, Friday December 13.

A police statement says: “The A941 between the B9135 and Inchbroom Road, Lossiemouth, will be closed from 7pm tonight to allow for a reconstruction to be carried out.

“Traffic will require to divert along the B9135 to access Lossiemouth. The road will be closed for approximately one hour.”