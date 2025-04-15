Diversion in place as busy Aberdeen road closed for next 10 days

A busy commuter road through Aberdeen has been closed to northbound traffic, causing headaches for drivers.

King Street is to be blocked from the Seaton Roundabout to Seaton Drive for ten days.

Thousands of commuters use King Street as the main route into Aberdeen from the north and to head home in the evenings.

The closure is to allow crews to carry out “maintenance works” on the busy road.

A diversion is in place, taking motorists onto St Machar Drive, Tillydrone Avenue, Gordons Mills Road, The Parkway and then onto Ellon Road.

The restrictions imposed by Aberdeen City Council are to be in place until 5pm on April 25.