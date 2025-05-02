Should trains return to Fraserburgh and Peterhead? Here’s what locals think…

Peterhead and Fraserburgh are the two most populated towns the furthest from a railway station in the UK… but should trains return to Buchan?

Both stations were closed to passengers in 1965, then completely closed in the 70s.

The Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) has been fighting to reconnect the “forgotten corner” since 2021.

But do locals actually want a railway link?

I headed north on a sunny Friday to chat to people in Fraserburgh and Peterhead. Read on to find out:

Why some would rather take the train than drive on “unsafe roads”

How buses are more expensive, but still “unreliable”

Hopes that trains could bring more people to Buchan

And, concerns that the existing tracks run too close to homes

Roads between Peterhead and Aberdeen are ‘nae the best’

It was a beautiful day to drive from Aberdeen to Peterhead, despite getting stuck behind massive lorries for the majority of the route.

Once I arrived, I noticed many other people were taking advantage of the sunny day so I headed to the busy Queen Street.

Morgan McLean told me she thought bringing trains back would be a “good idea” and that she would probably use the train instead of driving to Aberdeen.

“It would be safer,” she said while playing with the keyrings on her car key. “I suppose it might also be cheaper, but that depends on the prices of tickets.

“And it could be useful for kids and families, rather than having to get in the car or take the bus it might be easier and quicker to get the train.”

Adam Horton also said he would prefer to take the train instead of driving to Aberdeen.

When asked why, he laughed and said: “Because I like trains.

“And parking is terrible and expensive, while the roads are nae the best.

“I don’t think it should have been shut in the first place, because it was a busy port then, and I still think there’s a call for trains. A lot of my friends would like it, and I’d be quite happy too.”

‘Peterhead has a lot to offer’ and trains could help show that

I popped into Brew Toon and couldn’t help but think to myself how nice it would be to try some of their beers and hop on a train home after.

Director Shirley Bowden believes reconnecting Peterhead to the railway line would be a “good thing” for the Blue Toon.

“Peterhead has a lot to offer,” she explained. “And it would be good for all the businesses to have more people coming ot the town too.”

Shirley drives between Aberdeen and Peterhead every day, but she says if taking a train were an option, it would be quite nice for her to relax on her commute.

She added: “I don’t know how the bus service is, I hear a lot of people complaining that they can only get a bus at a certain time. So if the trains ran later, it might be more flexible for people.”

Inverurie has a train station… why not Peterhead?

After visiting a few different shops along the street, my last stop was Aileen’s gift shop and children’s wear.

Eilidh Reid, who works in the shop, pointed out that other towns like Inverurie benefit from having a train link, and thinks it would be “brilliant for Peterhead”.

“I’ve got a friend who lives in Inverurie,” she explained. “And if they decide to go to Aberdeen they can just hop on the train, get to the city, have their supper and have a drink.

“There’s no worrying about getting home, or transport, or parking. She says it’s great.”

She also thinks reconnecting the railway line could make getting to airports in Glasgow and Edinburgh much easier.

“If we’ve done it before, we can easily do it again,” she added.

Her colleague, Helen Anderson, thinks it would “definitely take people to Peterhead” and has her fingers crossed that it could become a reality.

The pair also mentioned that the buses in the area are unreliable and have just increased in price.

She added with a chuckle: “I’d take the train over getting a bus.”

Unreliable buses in Fraserburgh

My next stop was Fraserburgh, and it was a much quieter drive between the two Buchan towns.

I arrived just after lunchtime, and many were still out enjoying the sunny day.

Natalie Lightle had taken the bus from Peterhead to Fraserburgh with her baby, and she told me she relies on the buses.

But she believes having more transport links would be useful.

“My partner’s family all live in Aberdeen, and getting to them when he’s at work can be expensive, and getting a baby on the bus is a hassle.

“The ones that go to Aberdeen are all upstairs to the seating, but there are two accessible seats at the bottom.

“But if there’s a disabled person that needs the seat, I wouldn’t want to take that spot from someone who needs it.”

Her friend, Kayleigh Gatt, lives in the Broch and gets free bus travel with her Young Scot card.

“It’s great,” she said before adding, “but the buses still aren’t reliable.

“And it’s a lot of money for a taxi if the buses don’t come or if you can’t get somewhere.

“I think it would be a lot better if trains came back.”

Trains could bring a tourism boost for the Broch

Ian Dyga, who owns R&S Dyga with his wife Ainsley, thinks bringing trains back to Fraserburgh would be “affa good”.

The couple don’t drive and while they do find it easy enough to walk around Fraserburgh they do rely on public transport.

He said: “Fraserburgh is the largest settlement in Scotland the furthest from a train. And the way buses are going… need I say mare?

“I think trains would open up the whole of the north-east, and this wee corner.”

Ian said tourists do visit the Broch using buses already, but he thinks rails would open up the area to even more – especially if the new harbour project gets off the ground.

“There’s an affa lot of plus sides to it,” he finished.

But, the old line goes quite close by homes

However, Eilidh MacKay from St Combs was a little bit more skeptical.

“I don’t think reconnecting would be a good idea because the existing track goes through fields, roads and is pretty close to people’s houses,” she explained.

“But I suppose if they could find a new line, it would be ok.

“It might get more people in, and I would use it if it does happen, but it probably won’t be in my time.”

Campaigners say freight trains could make roads safer

Jordan Jack, co-founder and spokesman for CNER, told the Press & Journal that progress is continuing on the work to bring rail connections back to disconnected communities.

He said: “All across the UK, we have seen rail project after rail project smash their predicted passenger numbers and go on to be a roaring success.

“The most recent example of this came just this month when the newly reopened Northumberland line carried five times as many passengers as was originally estimated. Officials are now looking to install longer trains on the route to meet demand.

“This is only the freshest example to add to the pile, having followed many more familiar projects such as the Borders Railway, before it.”

And, he explained that a key element of CNER’s campaign is rail freight, which could free up the roads making them safer for drivers.

“North of Ellon, our roads are some of the most dangerous in Scotland,” he explained. “HGVs catch up with each other and ‘platoon’, causing long tailbacks that result in dangerous driving.

“The railway we propose would connect the industrial heartland of Buchan with the wider rail network. Long trains carrying the bounty of Buchan’s produce including Fish, Beer, CO2 and Aviation fuel will act like a pressure relief value for our roads, while simultaneously offering up new economic opportunities and driving investment into the region for a prosperous future.”

