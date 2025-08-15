126-day road closure for A95 road as Keith railway bridge to be completely rebuilt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
126-day road closure for A95 road as Keith railway bridge to be completely rebuilt

The overhaul means some travel disruption for trains in the coming months.

By Ross Hempseed
The Banff Turnpike bridge is set for a complete overhaul.
A railway bridge outside of Keith will undergo a major overhaul leading to travel disruption on both road and rail.

The Banff Turnpike bridge located just north of Keith carries the A95 Banff road, while the Aberdeen to Inverness line runs underneath.

It has been announced that the bridge will be demolished and fully rebuilt, with work due to begin on August 23.

Due to need for a full overhaul, travel restrictions will be put in place during the 126 days (18 weeks) estimated to complete the work, according to Network Rail.

This means the A95 road will be closed from August 23 until December 20.

Allison Flanagan, project manager at Network Rail, said: “This is a critical investment in the future of our railway infrastructure.

“The Banff Turnpike bridge plays a vital role in connecting communities across the north-east.

“By carrying out this renewal now, we’re ensuring that the structure remains safe, resilient and fit for purpose for many years to come.”

It comes as Keith residents already face traffic disruption due to work on the Union Bridge in the town centre.

The work has been ongoing for more than a year and even led a parody song to be recorded in protest.

18 weeks estimated to complete  rebuild of Keith railway bridge

The works will also impact train services operating between Aberdeen and Inverness/Elgin.

Network Rail confirmed the railway will be closed at Keith on two weekends – September 26-29 and October 3-6.

During these periods replacement bus services will ferry passengers between Huntly and Elgin.

There will be disruption to rail services due to the bridge works. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Ms Flanagan said: “We understand this will cause some disruption and are grateful to the local community and passengers for their patience and support while we deliver these improvements.

“We’ll continue to keep everyone informed throughout the project and encourage people to plan ahead for their journeys during this period.”

Local MSP Tim Eagle also raised concerns over farmers’ access during the road closure.

He said: “I’m very worried about this closure and the knock-on effect it will have on farmers who have huge tonnages of barley to move at this time of year.

“The alternative routes will take these very heavy vehicles down narrow single-track roads with passing places. This spells big trouble and major issues for farmers.”

Conversation