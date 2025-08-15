126-day road closure for A95 road as Keith railway bridge to be completely rebuilt

A railway bridge outside of Keith will undergo a major overhaul leading to travel disruption on both road and rail.

The Banff Turnpike bridge located just north of Keith carries the A95 Banff road, while the Aberdeen to Inverness line runs underneath.

It has been announced that the bridge will be demolished and fully rebuilt, with work due to begin on August 23.

Due to need for a full overhaul, travel restrictions will be put in place during the 126 days (18 weeks) estimated to complete the work, according to Network Rail.

This means the A95 road will be closed from August 23 until December 20.

Allison Flanagan, project manager at Network Rail, said: “This is a critical investment in the future of our railway infrastructure.

“The Banff Turnpike bridge plays a vital role in connecting communities across the north-east.

“By carrying out this renewal now, we’re ensuring that the structure remains safe, resilient and fit for purpose for many years to come.”

It comes as Keith residents already face traffic disruption due to work on the Union Bridge in the town centre.

The work has been ongoing for more than a year and even led a parody song to be recorded in protest.

18 weeks estimated to complete rebuild of Keith railway bridge

The works will also impact train services operating between Aberdeen and Inverness/Elgin.

Network Rail confirmed the railway will be closed at Keith on two weekends – September 26-29 and October 3-6.

During these periods replacement bus services will ferry passengers between Huntly and Elgin.

Ms Flanagan said: “We understand this will cause some disruption and are grateful to the local community and passengers for their patience and support while we deliver these improvements.

“We’ll continue to keep everyone informed throughout the project and encourage people to plan ahead for their journeys during this period.”

Local MSP Tim Eagle also raised concerns over farmers’ access during the road closure.

He said: “I’m very worried about this closure and the knock-on effect it will have on farmers who have huge tonnages of barley to move at this time of year.

“The alternative routes will take these very heavy vehicles down narrow single-track roads with passing places. This spells big trouble and major issues for farmers.”