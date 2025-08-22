Interview: What’s next for Ember as bus fleet expands across the north of Scotland?

Ember has been rapidly expanding its fully-electric bus service across the north and north-east.

More and more of the huge, eye-catching black and green coaches are taking to the roads, particularly around Aberdeen, Inverness, Elgin and even now Royal Deeside.

Co-founders Keith Bradbury and Pierce Glennie swapped their London careers to launch Ember in Scotland five years ago.

Having travelled on buses across the country, and even abroad, the pair realised that bus transport “could be much better than what it is today”.

It became their mission to build something people would actually want to use.

And that’s exactly what they’ve done.

After starting with just two coaches in 2020, they now have 78 vehicles and plan to have around 130 by next year.

But just what makes Ember so different from the bus services already on offer, and why is it becoming such a popular alternative? We caught up with Keith to find out.

In this interview, he candidly talked about:

Why they’ve been rolling out services across the north and north-east

How they’re expanding their network of bus routes

Their thoughts on Stagecoach

And what their ambitious future plans include…

One ambitious goal: To get people out of their cars

Launching Ember in Scotland felt natural to Keith and his partner Pierce, particularly because of the Scottish Government’s ambitions at the time.

This includes the “slightly controversial” aim to cut car kilometres by 20% by 2030. Although this has since been scrapped, the aim aligned with their goals.

The pair, who are bus users themselves, were determined to create a “decent alternative” to encourage people to get out of their cars.

But just how would they manage to do this?

Well, they came to the conclusion that bus companies weren’t providing a service that people “actually want to use” and that buses hadn’t really changed since they were at school.

“You end up in what’s known as this death spiral of getting worse and worse services with fewer and fewer people using it,” Keith explains. “It reaches a point where there’s no service.

“My local bus service nearly got pulled for that exact reason.

“It was not a very good service, people didn’t want to use it, therefore it was thought to be unprofitable.

“But we have this fundamental belief that if you have the right product, the right technology and the right vision – people will want to use it.

“Our approach is to be a passenger first, and try to treat people as you would want to be treated – and that will get customers.”

Ember picks up the pace across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Although Keith and Pierce live in the Central Belt, they have a strong focus on routes across the north and north-east.

The pair say they have trialled many different existing services in these regions to try to work out what is actually needed, and are continuing to look at more options – but more on that later.

So far they’ve launched several routes, including an Aberdeen to Edinburgh service, Aberdeen to Inverness, Inverness to Thurso, and now most recently, a Royal Deeside route.

Keith has been mountain biking in Ballater a few times, and he said he found it “very difficult” to plan a day out around the current bus service.

“You end up defaulting to a car effectively,” he says. “I know some local services have tried to make it easier to take your bike on them, but you need absolute confidence to build your day around that.

“Like a guarantee if I turn up I will be able to get on with my bike. I can’t just risk being told that I can’t get on, because then my day is over.”

The E11 Ember service, that connects Aberdeen and Dundee via Braemar, currently only runs one return service a day.

Keith promises there will be a “small” service increase “relatively soon”.

New super-fast chargers making expansion a reality

And just how have they been managing to roll out these services so rapidly now?

Keith says a new charging hub built in Aberdeen has been a gamechanger for their plans.

However, finding a plot of land, legal and lease negotiations and construction work all took time.

The team is building everything from scratch, and when they found their plot in Bridge of Don they managed to install some of the fastest chargers in the country.

This meant they were able to launch the fully-electric service from Aberdeen all the way to Edinburgh – using bigger coaches with more seats and a bigger battery.

These buses are able to go to the capital city and back on a single charge.

“We have this challenge I guess,” Keith adds, “in our business you need to coordinate both having enough vehicles and enough charging capacity and enough drivers to be able to launch services.

“So sometimes we need to go step by step.”

But now that they’ve laid the foundations, things are starting to pick up and they have started looking at making services even better – as well as eventually adding more routes.

‘Ember is not competing with Stagecoach’

I couldn’t help but wonder if Ember’s grand plan was to eventually take over the north and north-east – and in doing so push Stagecoach out.

Particularly since many routes they’ve launched on already have a Stagecoach service in place.

But Keith explains they don’t see themselves as competing with the bus company, but actually with all the journeys happening by car.

“Let’s say if you pick a road like the A93 going out of Aberdeen,” he says.

“If you go and stand on the side of that road and you count the number of cars that pass in any sort of 10-minute period it will give you an idea of how many people are travelling on that road.

“I view that as who we’re competing with; how do we get all of those people we know that are travelling today to use Ember instead of their cars?

“To us it’s kind of a big opportunity and in a way it would allow for Stagecoach to continue to exist. We’re not talking about needing to steal their customers, we’re talking about going after a much bigger market.”

Providing an alternative to rail travel

He also explains that while people think the train is a good option, they can be expensive and they aren’t the most flexible.

Most people still have to travel to a train station too, and there can be plenty of delays and cancellations.

The co-owner proudly tells me that their cancellation rate is “far, far lower” than trains too.

He adds: “I think that’s where roads have a kind of fundamental advantage over train – we can come closer to you and we can get closer to these kind of smaller villages.

“We can get people closer to where they are both starting from and where they’re going and we can do it at a lower price ultimately.”

‘The future is black and green,’ says Ember boss

Keith and Pierce are constantly looking at the services they run and working out how to make them better and where they can run next.

And now, the company is gearing up to add another new charging hub in Inverness, meaning it will free up some capacity in Aberdeen.

Keith hints that this could lead to them being able to run more routes out of Aberdeen.

Although he’s keeping his cards close to his chest, he does mention that they have looked at the routes going north to Peterhead as well as south of the Granite City.

But he reiterates that adding more routes is a “somewhat slow process” and he can’t guarantee any more updates just yet.

“We started with two coaches and everyone told us what we were planning to do was impossible,” he adds. “We have proved that it was possible and we’ve been scaling up the fleet since.

“So 12 months ago we had 38 vehicles and now we own 78. Next year we plan to have 130 vehicles, so that increase is really rapid now and that’s because we’ve done the foundation work.

“Now we just need to increase the services… the future is black and green,” he laughs.

