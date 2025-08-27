How much will your ticket be after peak prices are scrapped on ScotRail trains?

Peak train fares are to be abolished as of next week meaning cheaper train journeys for travellers across the north and north-east.

Train travel will be simpler as of Monday September 1 as peak fares are scrapped.

Tickets will drop to off-peak levels as the Scottish Government aims to encourage more people to use the train.

ScotRail will no longer use a tiered ticketing system, which previously caught out peak travellers.

Throughout the north and north-east, trains are used to connect cities and towns such as Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin.

Here is a breakdown of the savings for passengers before and after September 1

Inverness to Aberdeen – £72.10 to £39.10 – saving 46%

Aberdeen to Inverurie – £12.60 to £10.10 – saving 20%

Aberdeen to Elgin – £36.00 to £24.80 – saving 31%

Aberdeen to Dundee – £50.90 to £39.80 – saving 22%

Inverness to Perth – £49.80 to £35.30 – saving 29%

Elgin to Inverness – £24.80 to £16.30 – saving 34%

Stonehaven to Aberdeen – £11.80 to £8.50 -saving 28%

Aberdeen to Huntly – £27.60 to £18.20 – saving 34%

Tickets at these reduced prices will allow passengers to travel any time of day, eliminating time restrictions.

First Minister John Swinney posted to social media about changes.

He said: “From next Monday, your rail commute will be cheaper.

“We’re scrapping peak rail fares in Scotland for good.

“Under the SNP, public ownership of rail means fairer prices – making travel cheaper, greener and easier for everyone.”

To check your journey, visit the ScotRail website.