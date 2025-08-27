How much will your ticket be after peak prices are scrapped on ScotRail trains?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

How much will your ticket be after peak prices are scrapped on ScotRail trains?

A typical journey between Inverness and Aberdeen will be slashed by 46%

Two trains side by side at Elgin railway station. View is from a vantage point above.
ScotRail peak prices will be scrapped on September 1. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

Peak train fares are to be abolished as of next week meaning cheaper train journeys for travellers across the north and north-east.

Train travel will be simpler as of Monday September 1 as peak fares are scrapped.

Tickets will drop to off-peak levels as the Scottish Government aims to encourage more people to use the train.

ScotRail will no longer use a tiered ticketing system, which previously caught out peak travellers.

ScotRail tickets will be significantly cheaper for travellers from Monday. Image: ScotRail.

Throughout the north and north-east, trains are used to connect cities and towns such as Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin.

Here is a breakdown of the savings for passengers before and after September 1

  • Inverness to Aberdeen – £72.10 to £39.10 – saving 46%
  • Aberdeen to Inverurie – £12.60 to £10.10 – saving 20%
  • Aberdeen to Elgin – £36.00 to £24.80 – saving 31%
  • Aberdeen to Dundee – £50.90 to £39.80 – saving 22%
  • Inverness to Perth – £49.80 to £35.30 – saving 29%
  • Elgin to Inverness – £24.80 to £16.30 – saving 34%
  • Stonehaven to Aberdeen – £11.80 to £8.50 -saving 28%
  • Aberdeen to Huntly – £27.60 to £18.20 – saving 34%

Tickets at these reduced prices will allow passengers to travel any time of day, eliminating time restrictions.

First Minister John Swinney posted to social media about changes.

He said: “From next Monday, your rail commute will be cheaper.

“We’re scrapping peak rail fares in Scotland for good.

“Under the SNP, public ownership of rail means fairer prices – making travel cheaper, greener and easier for everyone.”

To check your journey, visit the ScotRail website.

