Revealed: Full list of places in Aberdeenshire 20mph speed limits will affect from next month

A 20mph speed limit will be enforced on more than 4,000 roads across Aberdeenshire from next month.

While a number of those stretches already have the reduced speed limit, they will be joined by hundreds of others from Monday September 22.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that numerous roads in built-up areas will have their speed limits reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

Once in place, it will bring the number of 20mph roads across the region to more than 4,000 – and more could still follow.

New signs are already in place across Aberdeenshire – awaiting their introduction next month.

The move comes on the back of the Scottish Government’s commitment to a new “safer speed limit” on all relevant roads by the end of the year.

Statistics show that a pedestrian struck at 20mph is seven times less likely to die than if they were hit at 30mph.

Communities and area committees all had their chance to have their say on the speed limit changes.

The feedback received means some stretches remain at 3mph.

Officials have, however, been tasked to look at introducing additional 20mph limits in areas where there is “strong public desire to do so”.

Police will be responsible for enforcing the speed limits and will carry out enforcement in “targeted areas”.

The council says this is likely to be “in places where the new speed limits are regularly being broken” and where there is “an increased risk of injury to other road users”.

The scheme was previously trialled in the Highlands, while hundreds on new 20mph limits came into force on roads in Aberdeen this week.

More than 125 Highland communities were under the 20mph restrictions beginning in September 2023.

Councillors said the change had improved road safety, though others argued there had been “negligible change”.

There was resistance to the introduction of speed reductions in the Highlands from the public and some councillors, with the step branded a “war on motorists” by one elected member.

The infrastructure and signage to deliver the scheme is being funded entirely by Transport Scotland.

