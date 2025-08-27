Revealed: Full list of places in Aberdeenshire 20mph speed limits will affect from next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Full list of places in Aberdeenshire 20mph speed limits will affect from next month

According to data from Aberdeenshire Council, speed limits will be reduced in more than 160 communities.

New 20mph limits are to be introduced in more than 160 towns and villages in Aberdeenshire. Image: Supplied.
By Ross Hempseed

A 20mph speed limit will be enforced on more than 4,000 roads across Aberdeenshire from next month.

While a number of those stretches already have the reduced speed limit, they will be joined by hundreds of others from Monday September 22.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that numerous roads in built-up areas will have their speed limits reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

Once in place, it will bring the number of 20mph roads across the region to more than 4,000 – and more could still follow.

New signs are already in place across Aberdeenshire – awaiting their introduction next month.

The move comes on the back of the Scottish Government’s commitment to a new “safer speed limit” on all relevant roads by the end of the year.

Statistics show that a pedestrian struck at 20mph is seven times less likely to die than if they were hit at 30mph.

Communities and area committees all had their chance to have their say on the speed limit changes.

The feedback received means some stretches remain at 3mph.

Officials have, however, been tasked to look at introducing additional 20mph limits in areas where there is “strong public desire to do so”.

Police will be responsible for enforcing the speed limits and will carry out enforcement in “targeted areas”.

The council says this is likely to be “in places where the new speed limits are regularly being broken” and where there is “an increased risk of injury to other road users”.

The scheme was previously trialled in the Highlands, while hundreds on new 20mph limits came into force on roads in Aberdeen this week.

20mph to be introduced on thousands of Aberdeenshire roads

More than 125 Highland communities were under the 20mph restrictions beginning in September 2023.

Councillors said the change had improved road safety, though others argued there had been “negligible change”.

There was resistance to the introduction of speed reductions in the Highlands from the public and some councillors, with the step branded a “war on motorists” by one elected member.

The infrastructure and signage to deliver the scheme is being funded entirely by Transport Scotland.

Here is a list of all 166 places subject to new speed limits.

  • Aberchirder
  • Aboyne
  • Alford
  • Auchleven
  • Auchmacoy
  • Ballater
  • Balmedie
  • Banchory
  • Banff
  • Barravale
  • Barthol Chapel
  • Belhelvie
  • Birkenhills
  • Blackburn
  • Blackdog
  • Blairs
  • Boddam
  • Bogton
  • Braemar
  • Bridge of Alford
  • Bridge of Canny
  • Bridge Of Don
  • Cairnbulg
  • Cairnbulg
  • Cairnie
  • Chapel of Garioch
  • Chapelton
  • Collieston
  • Colpy
  • Cornhill
  • Craigearn
  • Craigievar
  • Crathes
  • Crathie
  • Crimond
  • Cruden Bay
  • Crudie
  • Cuminestown
  • Daviot
  • Dinnet
  • Drum of Wartle
  • Drumlithie
  • Drumoak
  • Dunecht
  • Durno
  • Echt
  • Edzell Woods
  • Edzell Woods & Newesk
  • Ellon
  • Fetterangus
  • Fettercairn
  • Finzean
  • Fisherford
  • Fordoun
  • Fordyce
  • Forgue
  • Foveran
  • Fraserburgh
  • Fyvie
  • Gardenstown
  • Garlogie
  • Garmond
  • Gartly
  • Glenbarry
  • Glenkindie
  • Glenkindie
  • Gourdon
  • Goval Junction
  • Hatton
  • Hatton Of Fintray
  • Hattoncrook
  • Insch
  • Inverallochy
  • Inverbervie
  • Inverboyndie
  • Inverurie
  • Johnshaven
  • Keithhall
  • Kemnay
  • Kennethmont
  • Kincardine O’Neil
  • Kingseat
  • Kinmuck
  • Kintore
  • Kirkton of Auchterless
  • Kirkton of Durris
  • Kirkton of Maryculter
  • Ladysbridge
  • Largue
  • Laurencekirk
  • Leslie
  • Leylodge
  • Logie Coldstone
  • Longside
  • Lumphanan
  • Lumsden
  • Luthermuir
  • Lyne of Skene
  • Macduff
  • Marykirk
  • Maud
  • Memsie
  • Methlick
  • Midmar
  • Mintlaw
  • Montgarrie
  • Monymusk
  • Muir of Fowlis
  • New Aberdour
  • New Byth
  • New Deer
  • New Leeds
  • New Pitsligo
  • Newburgh
  • Newmachar
  • Newtonhill
  • Nigg
  • Nigg Park
  • North Rayne
  • North Strathdon
  • Old Deer
  • Old Rayne
  • Oldmeldrum
  • Ordiquhill
  • Oyne
  • Pennan
  • Peterhead
  • Pitmedden
  • Portlethen
  • Portsoy
  • Potterton
  • Rhynie
  • Roadside of Kinneff
  • Rosehearty
  • Rothienorman
  • Ruthven
  • Sandend
  • Sandhaven
  • Sandhaven & Pittulie
  • Sauchen
  • Sauchen & Cluny
  • St Combs
  • St Cyrus
  • St Cyrus & Lochside
  • St Fergus
  • St Katherines
  • Stonehaven
  • Strachan
  • Strathdon
  • Strichen
  • Stuartfield
  • Tarland
  • Tarves
  • Tillyfourie
  • Tipperty
  • Torphins
  • Turriff
  • Udny Green
  • Udny Station
  • West Cairnbeg
  • Westhill
  • Whitecairns
  • Whiteford
  • Whitehills
  • Whiterashes
  • Woodlands of Durris

