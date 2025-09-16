Six months of Union Street roadworks will cut off access to Belmont Street

New roadworks on Union Street will mean restricted access on to Belmont Street for the next six months.

Aberdeen City Council is going ahead with the latest set of roadworks on the Granite Mile.

Union Street has been undergoing a major transformation for more than a year now, affecting both traffic and businesses.

Now, further restrictions are due to come into force later this month.

Union Street roadworks to impact Belmont Street

The council has announced that there will be no traffic access between Union Street and Belmont Street from September 23.

The temporary restriction will be in place until March 22 2026, a total of six months, as resurfacing work is carried out.

Traffic will now need to access Belmont Street via Schoolhill or Back Wynd/Little Belmont Street.

This means that Little Belmont Street will be reopened to through traffic with the planters currently blocking access removed.

The plans are part of the £150 million commitment by the council which includes major improvement works under way at Union Street Central, the new market building, the beach area, and the Castlegate.