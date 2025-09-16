Six months of Union Street roadworks will cut off access to Belmont Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Transport

Six months of Union Street roadworks will cut off access to Belmont Street

The latest phase will begin next week.

By Ross Hempseed
The entrance to Belmont Street will be restricted for six months. Image: Supplied.
New roadworks on Union Street will mean restricted access on to Belmont Street for the next six months.

Aberdeen City Council is going ahead with the latest set of roadworks on the Granite Mile.

Union Street has been undergoing a major transformation for more than a year now, affecting both traffic and businesses.

Now, further restrictions are due to come into force later this month.

Union Street roadworks to impact Belmont Street

The council has announced that there will be no traffic access between Union Street and Belmont Street from September 23.

The temporary restriction will be in place until March 22 2026, a total of six months, as resurfacing work is carried out.

Traffic will now need to access Belmont Street via Schoolhill or Back Wynd/Little Belmont Street.

This means that Little Belmont Street will be reopened to through traffic with the planters currently blocking access removed.

The plans are part of the £150 million commitment by the council which includes major improvement works under way at Union Street Central, the new market building, the beach area, and the Castlegate.

